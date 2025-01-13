Friday Briefing: Where does activism end and independence begin?

On 18th December 2024, the activist investor requisitioned general meetings for seven investment trusts it is a shareholder of, to bring about change to their investment objectives and oust their current boards, lamenting poor performance and stubborn discounts. The trusts in question are: Baillie Gifford US Growth; CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income; Edinburgh Worldwide; European Smaller Companies; Henderson Opportunities; Herald, and Keystone Positive Change. Unsurprisingly, the decision rocked the investment trust space and forced the respective seven boards to begin the new yea...