Friday Briefing: Where does activism end and independence begin?

As the financial services world was getting ready to shut their laptops, bring out the mince pies and get ready to celebrate the Christmas holidays and the New Year, US-based hedge fund Saba Capital had different plans in mind, as it unveiled some last-minute activism to end an ever-eventful 2024 with.
On 18th December 2024, the activist investor requisitioned general meetings for seven investment trusts it is a shareholder of, to bring about change to their investment objectives and oust their current boards, lamenting poor performance and stubborn discounts. The trusts in question are: Baillie Gifford US Growth; CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income; Edinburgh Worldwide; European Smaller Companies; Henderson Opportunities; Herald, and Keystone Positive Change. Unsurprisingly, the decision rocked the investment trust space and forced the respective seven boards to begin the new yea...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes