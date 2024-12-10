JPMAM's Hugh Gimber: Looking beyond the headlines in 2025

As we stand at the cusp of 2025, the world remains abuzz with the potential ripple effects of Donald Trump's re-election which is likely to have far-reaching consequences beyond the US.
And while it is only human nature for noteworthy political headlines to consume our immediate attention, we urge investors to resist this temptation. From a macro perspective, we anticipate a continuation of the global economic expansion over the coming 12-18 months, albeit with inflationary pressures remaining somewhat persistent. JPMAM's Karen Ward: Political uncertainty in markets has been replaced with 'policy uncertainty' However, the uncertainty surrounding US domestic and foreign policy, coupled with the international response, adds a layer of complexity to the investment la...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes