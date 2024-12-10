JPMAM's Hugh Gimber: Looking beyond the headlines in 2025

And while it is only human nature for noteworthy political headlines to consume our immediate attention, we urge investors to resist this temptation. From a macro perspective, we anticipate a continuation of the global economic expansion over the coming 12-18 months, albeit with inflationary pressures remaining somewhat persistent. JPMAM's Karen Ward: Political uncertainty in markets has been replaced with 'policy uncertainty' However, the uncertainty surrounding US domestic and foreign policy, coupled with the international response, adds a layer of complexity to the investment la...