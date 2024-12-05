Scopic Multi-Asset Review: Downing Fox 60% Equity Fund

Scopic Research conducts performance reviews on multi-asset funds by breaking down the year under review into separate risk-on and risk-off periods. The performance reviews then discuss how the multi-asset fund performed during each of these periods and suggest whether the strength or weakness in its returns during each could have been anticipated given the portfolio team's approach, the instruments it uses, and the team's preferences. In other words, has the multi-asset fund's performance been consistent with what we might have expected? Investment Outcome: One of four multi-asset portf...