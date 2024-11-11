Friday Briefing: When Trump 2.0, rates and fiscal policy collide 

With the Senate controlled by the Republicans and the House of Representatives expected to follow suit, the so-called 'red sweep' will leave the president-elect with far fewer constraints in implementing his policy intentions. abrdn's Lizzy Galbraith: What a Trump win could mean for the economic outlook The market reaction so far reflects expectations for more expansionary US fiscal policy of tax cuts and higher spending, as well as de-regulation, mass deportations and sky-high tariffs. With the prospect of Trump adding trillions to the national debt, US Treasuries witnessed a sha...