Friday Briefing: When Trump 2.0, rates and fiscal policy collide 

The uncertainty is over. What looked like a presidential election that could go down to the wire proved to be a decisive win for Donald Trump, who’s set to return for a second term next year.
With the Senate controlled by the Republicans and the House of Representatives expected to follow suit, the so-called 'red sweep' will leave the president-elect with far fewer constraints in implementing his policy intentions. abrdn's Lizzy Galbraith: What a Trump win could mean for the economic outlook The market reaction so far reflects expectations for more expansionary US fiscal policy of tax cuts and higher spending, as well as de-regulation, mass deportations and sky-high tariffs. With the prospect of Trump adding trillions to the national debt, US Treasuries witnessed a sha...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes