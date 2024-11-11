Friday Briefing: When Trump 2.0, rates and fiscal policy collide 

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

The uncertainty is over. What looked like a presidential election that could go down to the wire proved to be a decisive win for Donald Trump, who’s set to return for a second term next year.

With the Senate controlled by the Republicans and the House of Representatives expected to follow suit, the so-called 'red sweep' will leave the president-elect with far fewer constraints in implementing his policy intentions. abrdn's Lizzy Galbraith: What a Trump win could mean for the economic outlook The market reaction so far reflects expectations for more expansionary US fiscal policy of tax cuts and higher spending, as well as de-regulation, mass deportations and sky-high tariffs.  With the prospect of Trump adding trillions to the national debt, US Treasuries witnessed a sha...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Bank of England meets expectations with 25 basis point rate cut to 4.75%

'Once-in-a-parliament reset': Reeves rules out future fiscal events of Autumn Budget's scale

More on Economics

Bank of England meets expectations with 25 basis point rate cut to 4.75%
Economics

Bank of England meets expectations with 25 basis point rate cut to 4.75%

'Continued progress' on disinflation

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 November 2024 • 2 min read
OBR chair warns half of Budget tax revenues 'are quite uncertain'
Economics

OBR chair warns half of Budget tax revenues 'are quite uncertain'

Deliverability 'poses challenges'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 November 2024 • 3 min read
OBR warns Reeves' debt rule could cause 'worsening fiscal sustainability'
Economics

OBR warns Reeves' debt rule could cause 'worsening fiscal sustainability'

Public sector net financial liabilities

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot