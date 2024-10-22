AJ Bell's James Flintoft: Negativity on China has become excessive

Perhaps it started with the fraught relations between China and the US administration under Donald Trump, but the status of Hong Kong also weighed on sentiment during the pandemic. There were more market-oriented events such as the dramatic last-minute cancellation of the Ant Financial listing in late 2020, which was set to be the world's largest IPO at the time. Chinese equities jump 5% on the back of Beijing's 'full confidence' in hitting growth targets Closer to home, Western investors have observed less-than-impeccable corporate behaviour for some time, as several seemingly pr...