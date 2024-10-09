FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: FCA's SDR deadline extension is a call for proactive compliance

By pushing the deadline from 2 December 2024 to 2 April 2025, the extension responds to the challenges firms have faced in implementing the changes required by the SDR. The FCA's decision acknowledges the complexities of aligning fund strategies, fund names, marketing materials, and disclosures with the new sustainability standards. The decision to extend the deadline stems from the realisation that firms have been taking longer than expected to make necessary changes and to express their sustainability approach, particularly when using the new sustainability labels. UKSIF CEO: Fin...