FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: FCA's SDR deadline extension is a call for proactive compliance

The Financial Conduct Authority recently announced a four-month extension to the deadline for firms to comply with the new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements' naming and marketing rules.
By pushing the deadline from 2 December 2024 to 2 April 2025, the extension responds to the challenges firms have faced in implementing the changes required by the SDR. The FCA's decision acknowledges the complexities of aligning fund strategies, fund names, marketing materials, and disclosures with the new sustainability standards. The decision to extend the deadline stems from the realisation that firms have been taking longer than expected to make necessary changes and to express their sustainability approach, particularly when using the new sustainability labels. UKSIF CEO: Fin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes