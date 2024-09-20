Mirova's Felipe Gordillo and Louis Wuyam: Gender bonds as a tool to reduce gender inequality

'Urgent to take action'

clock • 4 min read

The social bond market is now struggling to grow after having reached record issuance levels on the back of the Covid pandemic.

Some $220bn of social bonds were issued in 2021, a figure that dropped to just $152bn in 2023. An analysis of the social bonds registered in Mirova's database and a comparison between those issued by private entities and by public entities shows that most of the programmes financed by the private sector concern social housing, home purchase assistance and support for small and medium sized enterprises. Those issued by governments and government agencies, on the other hand, prioritise the financing of public services such as education and healthcare projects. In both cases, the soci...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Diversity

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2024
Diversity

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2024

Awards ceremony on 27 November

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 17 September 2024 • 8 min read
Baillie Gifford challenged on lack of diversity at London conference
Diversity

Baillie Gifford challenged on lack of diversity at London conference

Private Investor Forum 2024

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 September 2024 • 3 min read
Reboot calls on financial services to protect professionals amid far-right riots
Diversity

Reboot calls on financial services to protect professionals amid far-right riots

Survey to understand challenges

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 August 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot