Friday Briefing: The first-mover disadvantage of SDR

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
clock • 4 min read

With less than three months for asset managers to comply with the 2 December deadline for the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements naming and marketing rules, there is palpable nervousness across the industry.

It's been a month since the voluntary implementation of the four new labels came into force, and only WHEB AM and AEW have publicly disclosed their intention to adopt one of the labels for their funds. At the same time, an equal number of vehicles said they're planning to drop ‘impact' and ‘sustainable' from either their name or investment objective in response to SDR, namely Premier Miton Global Renewables and Impact Healthcare REIT. Over 1,200 funds face SDR compliance 'challenges' as deadline looms With around 300 funds estimated by Morningstar to opt for SDR label by the end of...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Digital 9 Infrastructure warns June portfolio valuation may be slashed by two fifths

Asset Value Investors offloads entire Balanced Commercial Property stake after takeover bid

More on Regulation

FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management
Regulation

FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management

Four-month extension

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 September 2024 • 2 min read
FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules
Regulation

FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules

Extension until 2 April 2025

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 September 2024 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: The first-mover disadvantage of SDR
Regulation

Friday Briefing: The first-mover disadvantage of SDR

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 September 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot