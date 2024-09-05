Sparrows Capital's David Ogden: How wealth firms decide how to provide value

The beginning of August marked a year since the introduction of the Consumer Duty.
The Financial Conduct Authority acknowledged the anniversary by flagging its intention to make observations on good and bad practice within the value assessments published by firms dealing with retail clients. This underlines the ongoing obligation for firms to keep their services under review. I have seen a fair number of value assessments in respect of model portfolio services and I am surprised and disappointed that so many just say something along the lines of "we have reviewed our service and we are happy that it provides value", even in cases where it patently does not. Ci...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes