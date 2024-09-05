Sparrows Capital's David Ogden: How wealth firms decide how to provide value

'An amorphous and subjective concept'

clock • 3 min read

The beginning of August marked a year since the introduction of the Consumer Duty.

The Financial Conduct Authority acknowledged the anniversary by flagging its intention to make observations on good and bad practice within the value assessments published by firms dealing with retail clients.  This underlines the ongoing obligation for firms to keep their services under review. I have seen a fair number of value assessments in respect of model portfolio services and I am surprised and disappointed that so many just say something along the lines of "we have reviewed our service and we are happy that it provides value", even in cases where it patently does not.  Ci...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Regulation

Over 1,200 funds face SDR compliance 'challenges' as deadline looms
Regulation

Over 1,200 funds face SDR compliance 'challenges' as deadline looms

Have three months to decide

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 September 2024 • 2 min read
Sparrows Capital's David Ogden: How wealth firms decide how to provide value
Regulation

Sparrows Capital's David Ogden: How wealth firms decide how to provide value

'An amorphous and subjective concept'

David Ogden
clock 05 September 2024 • 3 min read
International Alert's Veronica Stratford-Tuke: EU directive paves way for investment in peace
Regulation

International Alert's Veronica Stratford-Tuke: EU directive paves way for investment in peace

A 'game changer'

Veronica Stratford-Tuke
clock 30 August 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot