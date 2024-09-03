Aspectus Group's Tim Focas: Nvidia's stock plunge amid goliath growth

The company's recent earnings report is nothing short of spectacular — revenue has more than doubled in the past quarter, surging to $30bn. Nvidia's earnings per share of $0.68 also outpaced the expected $0.65. Despite these stellar numbers, Nvidia's stock tumbled over 8% in after-hours trading. The question is, how did this happened? The answer lies in the increasingly precarious nature of being priced for perfection, a scenario where even extraordinary performance fails to meet the sky-high expectations of investors. Nvidia's share price had been soaring in anticipation of its...