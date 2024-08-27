Friday Briefing: It's fashionable, but is it the right style?

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

One of the 'Big Three' management consultancies delivered some news this week that traditional asset managers might not want to turn a deaf ear to.

The idea that the business models which have dominated the asset management sector are becoming obsolete is nothing new.  However, the data has now become too stark for firms to continue to allow themselves to bury their heads in the sand. In a report published this week, management consultancy giant Bain & Company urged traditional asset managers to step up their expansion into private markets or succumb to being wiped out Profit margins for traditional asset managers have significantly shrunk, the firm found, with average profit per assets under management falling from 15 basis p...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Ex-Barclays wealth CEO Kalaris loses appeal against FCA ban to hold senior role

abrdn calls time on Sterling Bond and China A Share Equity funds

Trustpilot