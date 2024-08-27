Friday Briefing: It's fashionable, but is it the right style?

The idea that the business models which have dominated the asset management sector are becoming obsolete is nothing new. However, the data has now become too stark for firms to continue to allow themselves to bury their heads in the sand. In a report published this week, management consultancy giant Bain & Company urged traditional asset managers to step up their expansion into private markets or succumb to being wiped out Profit margins for traditional asset managers have significantly shrunk, the firm found, with average profit per assets under management falling from 15 basis p...