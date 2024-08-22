Euroclear's Chris Elms: What T+1 settlement means for investors

On 28 May, the US made a major move, shortening its securities settlement cycle from T+2 to T+1. The transition went more smoothly than some expected and after resolving a few teething problems, the market has seen settlement efficiency on par with normal levels. In the UK, Charlie Geffen's Accelerated Settlement Taskforce recommended that the country adopt a two-phase approach with operational changes gearing up in 2025 and a full transition by the end of 2027. Deep Dive: US move to T+1 for ETFs will require 'synchronisation' from foreign markets The taskforce has also underlin...