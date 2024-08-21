Martin Currie's Mark Elliott: A turning point for UK equities

The UK equity market has a spring in its step once more with the FTSE 100 hitting new highs earlier this year in May.
But after a protracted period of underperformance in comparison with other global indices, many investors remain cautious. So, is the recent rally an omen of lasting recovery in UK shares, and is now the right time to increase allocations or are there still grounds for caution? UK equities have struggled since the end of the global pandemic, with talk of foreign investment eschewing London for higher returns on Wall Street. This is not without reason. The performance of US markets has been powerful, driven by the stellar performance of the Magnificent Seven – the leading technology...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes