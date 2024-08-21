Martin Currie's Mark Elliott: A turning point for UK equities

But after a protracted period of underperformance in comparison with other global indices, many investors remain cautious. So, is the recent rally an omen of lasting recovery in UK shares, and is now the right time to increase allocations or are there still grounds for caution? UK equities have struggled since the end of the global pandemic, with talk of foreign investment eschewing London for higher returns on Wall Street. This is not without reason. The performance of US markets has been powerful, driven by the stellar performance of the Magnificent Seven – the leading technology...