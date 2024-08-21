Martin Currie's Mark Elliott: A turning point for UK equities

'Risks should not be forgotten'

clock • 4 min read

The UK equity market has a spring in its step once more with the FTSE 100 hitting new highs earlier this year in May.

But after a protracted period of underperformance in comparison with other global indices, many investors remain cautious. So, is the recent rally an omen of lasting recovery in UK shares, and is now the right time to increase allocations or are there still grounds for caution? UK equities have struggled since the end of the global pandemic, with talk of foreign investment eschewing London for higher returns on Wall Street. This is not without reason. The performance of US markets has been powerful, driven by the stellar performance of the Magnificent Seven – the leading technology...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on UK

Martin Currie's Mark Elliott: A turning point for UK equities
UK

Martin Currie's Mark Elliott: A turning point for UK equities

'Risks should not be forgotten'

Mark Elliott
clock 21 August 2024 • 4 min read
UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record
UK

UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record

Amid 'stabilising' investor confidence

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 July 2024 • 1 min read
Quilter calls for simplification as Labour backs GB ISA proposals
UK

Quilter calls for simplification as Labour backs GB ISA proposals

‘Drastic improvement’

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot