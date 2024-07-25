T. Rowe Price's Nataline Terry: Equities remain in vogue as UK distribution landscape evolves

Fast forward six months, investor confidence remains more robust, and cash is starting to return from the sidelines. Developed market equities have extended gains this year and are seeing persistent investor demand, especially as interest rate cuts have begun in some parts of the world. The US is unsurprisingly still the destination of choice for many fund buyers, with innovation from the likes of the Magnificent Seven technology giants driving the world's largest stock market to record highs. Technology focused funds dominate investors interests in June Widely accepted as the m...