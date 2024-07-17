Talking points for H2: How can the investment sector respond to period of transformation?

As the investment industry heads towards the summer break and takes stock of the first half of 2024, I think for many people there will be a sense of dislocation as they try to navigate a landscape that is being reshaped before their eyes.
Market, regulatory, political and technological forces are combining to transform the sector at a much faster pace and on a greater scale than many had predicted even a couple of years ago, with far reaching consequences for investors, asset managers, wealth managers and investment teams. News headlines scream of existential challenges and whole of market shake-ups. Old certainties are being swept away, legacy structures are being challenged (rightly so in some cases), eager new players are piling in as M&A continues apace and some long-established providers are fighting for survival. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes