FundCalibre's Schooling Latter: Who benefits from the UK's recovery?

The FTSE All Share has been outpacing the S&P 500 from April through June, galvanised by improving economic data, share buybacks and rising M&A activity. Will this rising tide float all boats? Or will it benefit some more than others? High interest rates and geopolitical risks sparks despondency over investors' 12-month returns There are plenty of supportive factors that apply across the UK market. Share prices remain cheap in almost all sectors and across all market capitalisations. Matt Tonge, Liontrust Special Situations fund manager, said: "Valuations look compelling r...