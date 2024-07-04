Aegon AM's Colin Finlayson: Where next for fixed income in 2024

So far this year, the macroeconomic backdrop has been driving fixed income markets. Investors have been latching on to one narrative after another.
Where are we now as we approach the midpoint of the year? Let us take a look at the three key areas: inflation, growth and interest rates. Inflation Inflation has been probably the biggest story so far this year, particularly in the US, where it has been the key driver of market sentiment and direction. While we have seen steady declines, these have become a bit slower, US CPI has become a little bit stickier, and concerns have arisen about the degree of interest rate cuts that the US Federal Reserve can deliver. Fed retains higher for longer stance in wait for inflation 'mov...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes