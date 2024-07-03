Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: 2024 will be a good but not great year for M&A

Optimism of a comeback

clock • 3 min read

M&A activity cooled off significantly last year, as tighter financial conditions and economic uncertainty forced dealmakers to hit the brakes as well as reconsider riskier transactions.

However, there is cautious optimism that 2024 could represent a comeback for M&A, as some green shoots of recovery have emerged. Private equity dealmaking 'renaissance' uncertain until inflation is tamed While dealmaking is not expected to reach the historic volumes of 2021, activity on Datasite shows a return to more sustainable volumes as market conditions stabilise. Signs of an M&A upswing In Q4 2023, global sell-side deals on Datasite rose by 14% year-on-year, indicating stronger deal flow would build for the first half of 2024. This trend has continued in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Companies

FCA approves Pollen Street Capital's acquisition of Mattioli Woods
Companies

FCA approves Pollen Street Capital's acquisition of Mattioli Woods

To be completed in August

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 03 July 2024 • 1 min read
Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: 2024 will be a good but not great year for M&A
Companies

Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: 2024 will be a good but not great year for M&A

Optimism of a comeback

Merlin Piscitelli
clock 03 July 2024 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: Not so strange bedfellows
Companies

Friday Briefing: Not so strange bedfellows

Friday Briefing

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 July 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot