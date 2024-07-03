Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: 2024 will be a good but not great year for M&A

However, there is cautious optimism that 2024 could represent a comeback for M&A, as some green shoots of recovery have emerged. Private equity dealmaking 'renaissance' uncertain until inflation is tamed While dealmaking is not expected to reach the historic volumes of 2021, activity on Datasite shows a return to more sustainable volumes as market conditions stabilise. Signs of an M&A upswing In Q4 2023, global sell-side deals on Datasite rose by 14% year-on-year, indicating stronger deal flow would build for the first half of 2024. This trend has continued in...