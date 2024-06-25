Diversity Project: The Pride paradox

This annual spectacle, however, sparks a critical question: does this represent a genuine commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion, or merely window dressing? In the corporate sphere, businesses of all sizes partake in Pride Month celebrations, with their involvement often transcending mere symbolism. The Big Interview with incoming Man Group CEO Grew: Allyship should never be about quiet tolerance Many corporations initiate Pride campaigns, forge significant partnerships with LGBTQ+ charities, and invest in educational programmes that invite keynote speakers to share their lived experiences...