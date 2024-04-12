eQuality Solutions Group's Michael Hall: Six actions to take in response to regulators' DE&I framework

'Educate your people'

clock • 4 min read

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority have published a consultation paper seeking to boost diversity, equity and inclusion to support healthy workplace cultures.

Firms would be required to report certain DEI data, establish, implement and maintain a DEI strategy (overseen at board level), determine and set appropriate diversity targets and recognise a lack of DEI as a non-financial risk. Global Relay's Rob Mason: Communications surveillance brings us a step closer to rooting out non-financial misconduct There are six ways in which firms can apply these latest standards. Diversity of thought It is crucial for leaders to understand the business benefits of DEI. Research has shown that diverse teams are more innovative, producing a higher...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Diversity

The Pipeline's Geeta Nargund: How finance can answer Sexism in the City report
Diversity

The Pipeline's Geeta Nargund: How finance can answer Sexism in the City report

'Glacial pace' of achieving gender parity

Geeta Nargund
clock 11 April 2024 • 4 min read
Invesco teams up with City Hive to join ACT Alliance in culture and transparency push
Diversity

Invesco teams up with City Hive to join ACT Alliance in culture and transparency push

Action, Challenge, Transparency Alliance

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 March 2024 • 1 min read
Number of FTSE 100 ethnic minority CEOs rises as board representation improves
Diversity

Number of FTSE 100 ethnic minority CEOs rises as board representation improves

Parker Review

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 March 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot