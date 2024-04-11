The state of play The sad reality is that sexism is still rife in the City, and that many talented women face unfair and unnecessary barriers in their pathway to the top. This glacial pace at which gender parity on boards is improving highlights the full extent of these – despite women making up half of the UK's workforce. The Pipeline's annual Women Count report revealed that women make up less than 20% on the executive committees of the UK's largest private equity firms; while banking firms perform slightly better – albeit, not significantly - with 32% gender parity. Sexism in ...