T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Balancing act

So, what does the outlook for growth and asset prices hold for us in 2024? There are more reasons to be optimistic. How big an impact could global elections have on portfolio allocation in 2024? Recent data hints at a tactical bounce in activity and on average a more constructive outlook on growth in the near term. Most notably, PMI manufacturing surveys are firming after a weak 2023 as inventories adjust. Inflation has moderated significantly and while labour markets remain resilient, they have shown some signs of cooling. Unemployment rates remain low but are above pos...