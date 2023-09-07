Whether its intricate reporting, esoteric guidelines on inducements, watertight risk management standards, not to mention the push to disclose ESG considerations in all investor literature, the sheer scale of compliance faced by asset managers makes rugby's rule book seem like an easy conversion in front of the posts.

But to all the naysayers that say these new rules only serve to stifle growth in asset management - what is the alternative solution? Rules, at the end of the day, are rules.

Surely, it would be a better use of an asset manager's time trying to best work out how to interpret and imply the rules efficiently - instead of lobbying to scrap them completely.

Take ESG investing as a prime case in point. When it comes to regulation, the issue is not so much the objectives that the rules are looking to achieve - it is more around the ambiguity surrounding how they should be applied.

Certain asset managers may try to create several international funds which incorporate ESG into their investment objectives, only to find out that what is considered ‘ESG appropriate' differs significantly depending on the region the fund is domiciled in.

Before they know it, a fund manager could find themselves as the investment equivalent of Owen Farrell, just because they failed to grasp the specific regulatory nuance that suddenly deemed their Luxembourg fund non-ESG compliant.

It is not all about ESG by any means though. Much like the new rule regarding the player taking the conversion kick on the clock, the spirit of regulation in the asset management space is designed to improve the quality of service being provided to end investors.

Investors believe that funds with strong compliance measures are better positioned to achieve stable performance and navigate market challenges effectively.

Many institutional investors, such as pension funds, endowments, and large asset allocators, have strict due diligence processes.

They often prefer to invest in funds with a solid compliance track record, as this aligns with their own risk management practices.

Then, there is the delicate issue of who is responsible for the rules inside an institution.

If rugby is currently trying to tackle whether the players or coaches are responsible for adhering to new rule changes, then the same issue can be applied to asset management.

Does the responsibility fall onto the shoulders of the portfolio managers making investment decisions, or is it the compliance and risk officers? The truth is everyone is responsible.

There will always be a compliance bod ticking boxes; the culture of compliance starts at the investment coalface - with those investing capital on behalf of clients.

Much like in rugby, everyone in asset management has a personal responsibility to meet the spirit of the rules.

There is a need for a common understanding, and the correct understanding of the various regulations - from the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) to various fiduciary and best interest standards across different parts of the world.

Ultimately, investors are generally more inclined to invest in funds that are fully compliant with applicable regulations.

There is no question that compliance serves as a critical factor in building trust and confidence between investors and fund managers.

Compliance often includes provisions that protect investors' interests, such as transparency requirements, accurate reporting, and safeguards against conflicts of interest. Investors appreciate these protections, as they feel their rights and investments are being prioritised.

Therefore, whenever the next fiddly reporting obligation is enforced, or the latest risk mitigation obligation is announced, instead of jumping on the ‘we need a lighter touch regulatory regime' bandwagon, perhaps a more pragmatic approach would be to carefully assess how adhering to the rules can help improve the performance of a fund.

After all, funds are consistently looking to demonstrate professionalism and integrity to foster trust among current and potential investors.

Perhaps abiding by new regulation ensures asset managers are seen as forward-thinking, as opposed to old fuddy-duddies longing for when the game was played the ‘right way'.

Colin Clunie is head of EMEA operations at Clearwater Analytics