This week I surrendered myself to the Barbenheimer debate and with a group of excitable friends turned up to my local (rather more pink clad than usual) cinema to watch Barbie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film has broken the record for the biggest opening weekend for a film by a solo female director (stereotypically beating Wonder Woman).

I would not say I was a massive fan of Barbie as a child (strong allegiance to Polly Pocket) so the rose-tinted glasses were definitely not in place upon entering the cinema. However, I was astonished to exit the cinema feeling like I had indeed experienced the "cultural moment" the reviews are telling us about.

Above all, the Barbie film managed to poke fun at its own mixed ethical history all whilst making some hard-hitting points about diversity in all its forms.

Looking back at Barbie for me as a child it depicted a lot that is wrong with the world - promoting an unsustainable one-size-fits-all approach to being a woman alongside glamourising very plastic environmentally unfriendly products.

However, over time Mattel have turned it around and Barbie now represents the people you see on the street. Barbie exists in 35 skin tones and nine body types, she can wear a hijab, have vitiligo, Down syndrome, prosthetic legs or use a wheelchair.

Barbie no longer exists to live in her Dreamhouse - she can be a marine biologist, firefighter, dentist or para alpine skier. The possibility is endless for Barbie - as it should be for her human counterpart.

ESG-enthusiasts will particularly cheer the "Sustainability" cohort of Barbies featuring a Conservation Scientist, Renewable Energy Engineer, Chief Sustainability Officer and Environmental Advocate, all 90% made of plastic recycled from water sources.

The Barbie film continues to take the message of diversity forward - the full range of Barbies are in the movie, there are trans actors and the tongue in cheek motive for Barbie to leave Barbie kingdom is the fear of cellulite and flat feet.

So, it is safe to say we are seeing huge improvements in the diversity of the products but what about Mattel itself?

For me, one the best scenes of the film was when the Mattel CEO (played by Will Ferrell) justifies the all-male boardroom to Barbie by saying: "We are a company literally made of women… we had Jill Barad as a CEO in the 90s, a woman's CEO sometime - so that - there's two," and further: "I am the son of a mother, I am the nephew to a women aunt", which resulted in many a cackle from the cinema audience.

The sentiment certainly resonated with me, there are a raft of companies who are culprits of "Diversity Washing", stating that they promote diversity of leadership without the statistics to back them up. We know the value of diversity of workforce.

A 2019 study from McKinsey noted companies in the top quartile for gender diversity of executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profits than companies in the lowest quartile.

Yet, the FTSE Women Leaders Review published in February 2023 highlighted that although we are seeing improvement 50% of the FTSE 250 companies' executive committee and direct reports have below 33% representation from women.

Mattel's CEO is indeed a man and the firm's sparse history of female CEOs cited by Ferrell is correct (a story true in many companies). Thankfully Mattel's board is more diverse.

Five out of the 12 board members are women, so not quite perfect but not far off. And of course, gender representation is important but so is diversity of ethnicity, age and thought.

Who would have thought that a trip to see a film starring a blonde plastic doll would have conjured up such sentiment around ESG today? On cue, we have anti-ESG, right wing viewpoints promoting a #BoycottBarbie campaign.

But in an age where companies are deciding to move states because of retribution from speaking out over the Florida "Don't Say Gay" act, being boycotted by customers for employing a transgender influencer, and feeling the wrath of online hate after releasing a drag queen video for Pride month - the Barbie Film is an undeniable win for diversity and with that the sustainability movement as a whole.

Emma Hall is an investment analyst at Aegon Asset Management