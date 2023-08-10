However, as we approach the mid-point of 2023, something appears to have changed.

Media reports have highlighted a number of high-profile value-orientated investors on both sides of the pond who are increasing their investment in Japanese stocks.

The Japanese sector is also one of the better performing sectors in the investment trust universe so far this year. So, is now the time to reassess any underweight positions to Japanese equities?

There are 11 UK-listed investment trusts that are focused on Japanese equities, with aggregate assets currently standing at £4bn.

These trusts offer a range of investment approaches and styles, with the sector categorised into two subsectors: large-cap and small-cap focused trusts. Interestingly, while most have a heritage dating back decades, several have been launched in the last few years.

One of key themes emerging from Japan includes improving corporate governance standards.

For many decades, Japanese companies appeared impervious to improving standards, with the rights and demands of minority shareholders not prioritised, to a greater or lesser extent. Famously, it was referred to as a graveyard for activist investors.

However, there is now evidence that Japanese companies are making concerted efforts to strengthen their governance standards, encouraged by a raft of government reforms.

The number of independent external directors serving on company boards has increased, and corporate practices appear to have improved - internal controls and disclosures have been enhanced and returns to shareholders have risen.

But there is more to Japan than just improving corporate governance. There are a number of themes and trends that professional investors argue will drive equity returns.

One such trend is the country's well-publicised demographic challenge as a result of its aging population, which has resulted in government policies focused on digitalisation and regulatory reforms. Entrepreneurial - often smaller - companies have responded to the need to improve the quality of life for older people by, for example, increasing their access to online banking and reducing the need for face-to-face medical appointments.

Japanese society has, interestingly, been slow to digitalise and adopt new technologies, particularly in areas such as financial services and payments.

The Japanese government is now looking to step up the pace of innovation and raise labour productivity.

Measures include the establishment of a digital agency to accelerate the digitalisation of national and local government, education, and healthcare services. Companies operating in all these sectors, either as suppliers or users of productivity-enhancing digital services, will benefit.

A widely recognised investment theme in Japan is its world class manufacturers; the country is a leading global supplier of factory automation equipment, robots, electronics parts and materials.

Demand for these products presents myriad investment opportunities for businesses specialising in niche markets for related products and services. And it is not just in the industrial sector that Japan has an edge. Its luxury goods producers and prestige brands are experiencing rising demand from new customers in China, India and other vibrant and increasingly prosperous Asian countries.

Another increasingly important trend in the Japanese market is the growth of businesses that are part of the global push towards carbon neutrality.

A number of Japanese smaller companies have developed unique technologies related to electric vehicles, solar and wind power plants, and other sources of renewable and clean energy.

While these trends and themes may take years to play out, current valuations are reasonable, both lower than historical averages and below those of most other major markets.

The weakness of the yen has undoubtedly attracted overseas investors and macro conditions are showing signs of improvement as the post-Covid reopening has started to pick up.

Investment trusts offer the advantage of providing their managers with a captive pool of capital which allow them to build portfolios that can take advantage of these long-term themes.

Given the average discount of a Japanese investment trust currently standing at 8%, this under-owned, under-invested and undervalued market could well find itself entering a new dawn.

Simon Elliott is investment trust client director at JP Morgan Asset Management