Sustainability due diligence: An opportunity to be seized

An era of unprecedented global peace and prosperity seemed within reach, and some even heralded the ‘end of history'.

Empowered by intergovernmental and international non-governmental organisations, several forward-looking multinationals implemented good governance policies and voluntarily started disclosing environmental- and social-related risks of their supply chains.

In return, a growing number of consumers began to actively look for products that were certifiably manufactured in a sustainable, environmentally-friendly and discrimination-free manner.

Now that the age of globalisation and free trade appears to be coming to a close, the trade relations linking large corporations in the European Union to their suppliers across the world will soon be subjected to a new set of rules that could have far-reaching impacts.

In February 2022, the European Commission proposed a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence (CSDDD) to push the private sector to meet the EU's ambitious net-zero climate goals.

Industry groups and business leaders across the EU have been understandably concerned, as in its current form, the CSDDD's potentially transformative implications on European supply chains will bring about new compliance costs.

But instead of seeing the CSDDD as a threat to their bottom lines, we believe European companies should see it as an opportunity to leapfrog into sustainable terrain - a jump that becomes ever more pressing as our world becomes increasingly confronted by climate change-related disasters.

A chance to demonstrate sustainability credentials

The CSDDD is ultimately all about indicating what is the sustainability impact of a purchase from a supplier, and providing consumers with a certification that goods and services purchased are all made by suppliers who follow sustainable practices and relevant regulations - be it those dealing with decent working conditions, low-carbon emissions and so on.

By conducting this sustainability due diligence, companies can become much more capable of taking better informed decisions, both for ESG-related matters or the general policies and objectives of the company. In turn, this will allow them to demonstrate their sustainability bona fides to the general public, and potentially generate new business from consumers who are becoming more sustainability-conscious by the day.

But implementing the CSDDD and demonstrating adherence to its provisions is not only good for a company's branding and image.

As a matter of fact, doing so is becoming increasingly crucial for companies to attract and retain the best talents, and hence thrive in an increasingly competitive and fractured global economy.

At PwC Luxembourg, our latest CEO Survey found that 93% of CEOs across the Grand Duchy's financial and non-financial sectors consider people-related issues - such as finding, attracting and retaining talented professionals - as a moderate or significant challenge.

On a more macro scale, the findings of PwC's latest Global Workforce Hopes , conducted in spring 2022, found that employees - particularly young workers at the start of their careers - prefer working in companies where ESG principles are properly implemented.

These employees are increasingly demanding that "companies look beyond financial performance to broader ESG considerations", particularly when it comes to the company's transparency and disclosures on ESG-related matters - such as its impact on the natural environment, on workplace diversity and inclusion.

A more recent survey by the European Investment Bank further gives credence to these findings, as 62% of EU citizens believe that it is important for prospective employers to prioritise sustainability - with the figure jumping up to 76% among Europeans in the 20-29 age group.

In addition, 62% of EU citizens are willing to pay more for climate-friendly food, while 79% are in favour of labelling all food to help limit the impact on climate and the environment.

Such data is particularly important in the case of the CSDDD, as it shows that consumers are willing to pay more for products and services produced and sourced in a sustainable manner.

The CSDDD may need some refining, particularly when it comes to the broad definitions present throughout.

In December 2022, the Council of the EU finalised its position on the draft, and dialogues between the Commission, the Council and the European Parliament will take place before the directive is finalised which will lead to iterative changes as part of the legislative process.

Nonetheless, businesses across all sectors and industries should see the CSDDD not as an encroachment and additional burden, but as an opportunity to meaningfully demonstrate ESG credentials.

Implementing the directive should be seen as part of a broader ESG transformation that European firms are increasingly required to undertake - not necessarily by law, but as a strategy for thriving.

Additional compliance and administrative costs incurred by the CSDDD will pale in comparison to the long-term reputational gains, expanded consumer confidence, and increased ability to attract and retain talented professionals.

Frédéric Vonner is advisory partner at PwC Luxembourg