Further reforms to MiFID II research rules - a worthwhile move?

Reforming MiFID II rules on investment research was seen as a potential ‘Brexit benefit', expanding the volume and diversity of research available to investors. After a call for evidence in April, the review is due to conclude in June.

Under MiFID II, introduced in 2018, investment managers were not permitted to accept free research from firms providing them with trade execution services. Firms that provide research and execution services were forced to ‘unbundle' them, charging separately for each service.

In addition, they had to ensure that the charge for execution reflects only the cost of that transaction, so that the supply of research, and any charges for it, is not in any way influenced by payments for execution.

As of December 2021 these rules were relaxed in limited circumstances after feedback from the industry expressing concern at the decline of quality and availability of research into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a market capitalisation of less than £200m.

Free research was permitted to be provided for these companies as well as for fixed income, currency or commodity instruments as the particular features of these markets, whereby portfolio managers and independent investment advisers transact with counterparties based on competitive pricing processes, the pricing of transactions in fixed income, currency and commodity instruments will typically not take into account research services.

Additionally, research received from a research provider where the research provider is not engaged in execution services and is not part of a financial services group that includes an investment firm that offers execution or brokerage services could be provided for free.

This new review is examining whether the rules have had a more general impact on the quality of investment research in the UK across all segments, and whether it would provide any advantages to the UK for services to be rebundled.

In addition, it will consider whether exemptions that apply to companies with a market value of less than £200m go far enough and are working as intended. The review has provided an opportunity for investors and brokers to raise any issues they have faced under MiFID II research rules, and what they think the solutions should be.

Some in the market, many of whom opposed the regulations in the first place, are calling for the MiFID II research rules to be scrapped altogether. Pointing to the US, which has bundled commissions, they argue that it is the best and largest market for research, and the UK should follow its lead.

Critics of the MiFID II research rules argue that it led to a fall in spending on third party research, which meant that fewer companies were covered, especially those in the £200m-£500m value bracket. This has arguably had a dampening effect on smaller company shares and increased the cost of raising capital.

Others argue that increasing the £200m threshold would seem to be the sensible tactical approach, rather than wholesale reform.

They are not so sure that removing all the restrictions is a smart move. Before the MiFID II research rules came into force, a study by the FCA found that £1.5bn of investors' money was spent on investment research in 2012.

This was paid to brokers, by investment managers, via commissions for buying or selling shares.

With these transactions, the risk of a conflict of interest was huge, best execution was compromised and the bundling represented an additional cost to consumers which was not disclosed to them. The opacity of these costs was the reason that bundling was banned.

Many would argue this remains a compelling reason to keep it that way.

Having completed the not insignificant undertaking of implementing MiFID II, it does seem that the benefits of reintroducing bundling can be overstated, and the resources needed to unwind current arrangements may feel disproportionate to the benefit gained if the anticipated increase in research does not materialise.

Investment managers have now had plenty of time to adapt to the rules and are unlikely to want to go back to an old system in which they paid more for brokerage.

It feels as though the ship has sailed on this one, and policymakers keen to seek ‘Brexit benefits' would be better off looking elsewhere.

Abi Reilly is funds practice lead at Bovill