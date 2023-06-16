Turkish corporate bonds - a fundamental opportunity

The result stretches Erdoğan's rule into a third decade, but the tight margin of victory indicates a divided country.

Turkey is uniquely positioned geographically between East and West. Its size, population and strategically important location give Turkey major influence in the region.

At the same time, it is faced with economic and social challenges, including a large current account deficit, a depreciating currency, high inflation, and the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that shook southern Turkey and Syria.

Turkey faces currency woes following Erdogan re-election

Inflation was the hot topic globally for 2022 as geopolitical tensions triggered higher energy costs and supply-side disruptions raised consumer prices.

Turkey had the highest inflation of the 38 OECD countries, with peaking at 85.5%. Despite this, the government prioritised the support of economic growth and employment, cutting interest rates when the orthodox monetary policy would have expected the government to raise them.

Deeply negative real interest rates have made it attractive to borrow and spend.

This supported strong real GDP growth of 11.4% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022. However, given the high rate of inflation, the policy had ramifications and shook investor confidence.

The Turkish lira depreciated by 40.6% in 2022 and there were increased concerns about a balance of payments crisis.

With interest rates as a policy instrument for inflation seemingly off the table, the government turned to other indirect measures targeted at banks and corporates to influence the economy and shore up its balance sheet.

In the financial sector, regulatory changes were introduced, while companies saw regulation tighten on export revenue conversion to Turkish Lira as the central bank looked to support the currency and bolster foreign currency reserves.

This challenging backdrop resulted in significant volatility for Turkey's sovereign bond yields and credit default swaps during the year. This volatility had a direct impact on corporate bond yields. At the time of writing, sovereign and blue-chip company US dollar-denominated bonds yielded around 9-10% (in US dollars).

Our focus is on underlying company fundamentals but this macro-driven volatility can be a compelling source of opportunity. We have invested in several high-quality Turkish corporate bonds that were among our top-performing positions in 2022.

Our confidence was bolstered by the fact that over a longer ten-year period, Turkish corporates have generated an annualised return of 5.3% while Turkish sovereign bonds have returned 3.0%, further highlighting the corporate opportunity.

Recent earnings reports from the companies we have invested in have demonstrated their ability to operate successfully in the current challenging environment.

This resilience reflects the quality of their management as well as the geographic diversification of their operations and the strength of their balance sheets.

Corporate net leverage across countries

Source: Bank of America

For example, Sisecam, one of the largest glass manufacturers in Europe, benefits from important international operations, which account for over 45% of group revenue and provide a natural hedge to its hard currency balance sheet.

Koç Holdings, the largest conglomerate and exporter in Turkey, has also shown resilience in the highly inflationary environment as it benefits from strong pricing power across sectors. A company with a similar business model based in developed market economies would offer significantly lower yields.

HSBC AM Turkey ETF suspends trading following earthquake

That is why Turkey offers investors an attractive country risk premium for high-quality businesses that have a track record of operating in difficult environments.

In addition to strong balance sheets, refinancing risk is also mitigated by the depth of local capital markets.

Through 2025, Turkey's corporate debt maturities amount to approximately $9bn, of which around 70% is due to private banks that have access to alternative sources of capital. One of these sources is syndicated loans from the international financial sector.

Turkish banks achieved rollover ratios of 75% on average in 2022, demonstrating the continued appetite for Turkish bank risk, despite the difficult macroeconomic conditions.

Technical dynamics have also been supportive of Turkish corporate bonds. Their performance has benefited from a combination of strong local investor demand for assets and a negative net supply of new bonds being issued.

With President Erdoğan beginning a third term, investors will now look for signs of any policy shifts in Turkey. He has promised the new team would have "international credibility", hinting at a possible turn away from unorthodox policy.

The appointment of finance minister Mehmet Şimşek may provide an important clue.

He served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018 and was highly regarded. However, much will depend on President Erdoğan's next steps and the situation is likely to remain volatile.

Any pullback will present opportunities to buy bonds at attractive yields from high-quality companies that have witnessed similar periods in the past and have shown their ability to navigate through successfully.

Charles Gélinet is co-portfolio manager of J. Stern & Co Emerging Debt Stars fund