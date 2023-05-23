US debt ceiling: How did we get to this point?

Risk of default in June

clock • 4 min read
Roberto Rossignoli (pictured), portfolio manager at Moneyfarm
Image:

Roberto Rossignoli (pictured), portfolio manager at Moneyfarm

“We will have an economic and financial catastrophe.” These are the words of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the US debt situation.

She recalled how it is the explicit task of Congress to ensure this does not happen by raising the debt ceiling, to provide longer-term certainty and ensure the US government is able to make payments.

Yellen's remarks were clearly designed to draw attention to the gravity of the situation and urge lawmakers to act responsibly in their decision making when deciding on any potential debt ceiling and its deadline.

Bank of America ups year-end target for S&P 500

The debt ceiling is essentially a public finance control tool created in 1917. Before then, every debt issuance had to be passed by Congress.

However, to meet the costs associated with entering the first World War, the American government needed more flexibility, so the legislative process was modified to be able to utilise debt more easily but still remain within pre-established limits.

Since then, the debt ceiling has been the main tool with which Congress can control any public spending that the government implements.

The situation in the US is currently critical given that, according to Yellen's forecasts, should a solution not be found (i.e., if Congress does not decide to raise the debt ceiling), the US could risk default as early as the beginning of June - a deadline on which not all politicians in Congress agree.

Stock Spotlight: British American Tobacco sees light in non-combustibles

The problem is in fact political, as Republicans believe there is still time, assuming a July or August deadline instead, and therefore believe there is no need for a compromise now. Negotiations, however, are still ongoing, and there is hope that an agreement can be reached between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

This stubbornness was not conceived by the Treasury, which started to talk to members of the Bank Policy Institute (a pressure group whose board is led by JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and which includes Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser) to discuss the impasse on raising the government's debt limit.

However, it is worth remembering that this is far from the first time things have gone down to the wire - there are often last-minute agreements that have been reached, and this may be the case once again.

Why are we here?

Over the past 30 years, the debt ceiling has been raised numerous times, with greater frequency and intensity during crises such as those seen in 2008 and 2020.

What makes the current situation controversial and potentially dangerous is the considerable polarisation of the electorate and, consequently, the political structure of Congress. This is a situation that makes mediation and finding a meeting point to resolve the debt situation more difficult.

Deep Dive: Financial sector set to benefit from a non-zero interest rate environment

From a financial markets perspective, we are seeing an interesting divergence between what the money and bond markets are pricing in on this event and the moves in equities.

Investors have started to price in the possibility that the government may not be able to repay bonds due in June through various means.

Firstly, the odds of a Fed rate cut. Independent though the central bank is, it is hard to imagine that there would not be a shift in monetary policy towards easing in the event of a fiscal unrest. This has already been reflected in the rather aggressive path of cuts priced in by the markets recently.

Secondly, the interest rate curve. In the last month, the rate of return required by investors for US government bonds maturing in one month is abnormally high compared to the rest of the curve. This increase occurred mainly over the last month.

Stock markets, on the other hand, are proceeding undaunted for now, without giving too much weight to the chances of a possible default. This is partly rational, as investing in stocks usually implies a multi-year time horizon, but on the other hand, it sounds an alarm about investors' ability to consider this type of risk.

What next?

As talks over raising the $31.4trn debt ceiling go down to the wire, markets and investors remain jittery. Discussions, which stalled on Friday after a Republican walkout, seem back on track for the moment as President Joe Biden and speaker Kevin McCarthy had a phone call on Sunday night, with good progress reported by both sides and a further meeting scheduled for Monday.

It must be reiterated that the US is heading to an extraordinary territory, with global consequences. Failure to raise the debt limit will push the US to default on its bills, which would see Federal workers furloughed, global markets crash and plunge the US economy into a recession.

Roberto Rossignoli is a portfolio manager at Moneyfarm

Related Topics

More on Markets

'The era of easy money is behind us, but that might be a good thing.'
Markets

Bank of America ups year-end target for S&P 500

End of easy money may 'be a good thing'

Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 May 2023 • 2 min read
James Baxter-Derrington (pictured), editor
Markets

The Caledonian Ranger

Friday Briefing

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 May 2023 • 3 min read
The shift from QE to QT during the past three years had altered the investment opportunities in the financial sector for Sebastiano Pirro, chief investment officer at Algebris Investments, who declared "the ‘ice age’ for European banks has finally ended”.
Markets

Deep Dive: Financial sector set to benefit from a non-zero interest rate environment

End of the European banks’ ‘ice age’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 19 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown slams Lindsell Train over 'insufficient' investment risk framework

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Credit Suisse employees to sue Swiss regulator over AT1 bonus losses - reports

22 May 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter closes European small-cap fund and removes bond fund managers

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Home REIT appoints new investment manager as rent collection drops to 13%

23 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: British American Tobacco sees light in non-combustibles

22 May 2023 • 5 min read
06

GAM rejects alternative offer to Liontrust bid

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot