Reboot - Gender equity in financial services: The yellow brick road

I had originally planned to be an intellectual property lawyer, but ended up falling into asset management. As the first person in my family to go into financial services, I initially had a steep learning curve.

Yet as I began to find my feet and navigate career progression and development and corporate culture, I began to realise two things: Others were given opportunities that I had to fight for and was still refused, and the industry was still not willing to recognise me as a black woman.

Although over the years the topic of increased female representation and getting more women into leadership has become increasingly popular, I noticed that companies were still lacking in a couple of key areas. Firstly, in crafting robust retention strategies and building internal pathways, and secondly, in viewing the issue through an intersectional lens - specifically around gender and race.

This was one of my main motivations for founding Benefactum Consulting and partnering with organisations which want to take their commitments to gender equality further, adding equity to the conversation and being explicit in recognising the experiences of black women within their organisation.

I believe that the financial services sector has an enormous capacity to progress gender equity and equality - both within the industry and beyond - and I want to be a part of that journey.

I realised a few years ago just how much I had been conditioned to believe in meritocracy, without realising the extent to which systemic barriers undermine it. This is why initiatives like Reboot are so important. They keep a finger on the pulse of minoritised groups and their experiences to show how the industry can be focused in dismantling these barriers - ultimately driving change.

At Benefactum Consulting, we have just executed a piece of research (now in its second year) that looks at the experiences of black women across Europe, and provides a gap analysis of what black women need to aid their success.

Clear themes have emerged both years: there needs to specificity in acknowledging the unique challenges they face; increased transparency when it comes to D&I initiatives; clarity on career pathways; and support in finding sponsors and mentors.

The findings resonated with me personally, especially around the recognition of experience, because most organisations still want to avoid the conversation around race and racism. This is what I hope to change through my work.

I believe that we are at a crucial moment on the journey to equity, where a lot of organisations have made promises and pledges which have not been met, and are scared to be named and shamed. But we need to face this head on, as there is still opportunity - and a need - to improve.

What can organisations do to show their commitment to gender equity?

While it may be challenging, it's important to not only focus on outcomes and increases in representation alone, but to also take a critical look at processes that heavily rely on affinity bias, such as the hiring process or the promotion process.

The hiring process, for instance, can be improved in several ways by:

Creating an interview protocol including what types of questions are acceptable Creating an interview feedback process for candidates Training HR and hiring managers on gender equity and what it means in the context of interviews Asking a recent black female hire if they would be willing to give insight of their experience and where it could be improved, and taking this feedback to embed it in points

1-3.

Critically analysing processes is just one of the many steps organisations can take towards fostering an inclusive culture - and one that benefits all.

Leanne Mair is CEO & founder of Benefactum Consulting