Let ABBA ring out

Unfortunately, the true host and last year's winner Ukraine is unable to hold the iconic competition as it is still under attack from Russia - 442 days and counting.



Heading into the finals this weekend, the bookies have Sweden as the current favourite.



Not the country I got in the work sweepstake, or one of the investment opportunities highlighted by experts for our appropriately Eurovision-themed gallery.



Outside of ABBA-land, and the history book on the shelf keeps repeating itself on Home REIT, with yet more news from the permanent fixture on our newsletters.



This week, the deadline for Bluestar Group's bid for the embattled trust came and went, resulting in Bluestar withdrawing its offer, but not before some choice words for Home REIT's board.



In a stock market notice, Bluestar criticised the communication from the trust's board during its attempt to reach a deal, citing last-minute meeting cancellations, an unwillingness to share relevant documents and data, and denying a third extension to the bid deadline.



Apparently, this is now the end of the road for a potential sale of Home REIT, which is no longer pursuing one at all.

What's in a name

Instead, the board said it was now focusing on finding a new investment adviser, which was its "immediate concern".



It is hard to see how this will end for Home REIT's shareholders, who have faced repeated setbacks and no real update on the core issues.



Not that they could escape if they wanted to, with the shares suspended.



It was a big week for central banks as well, with the Bank of England following the ECB and Federal Reserve with a 25bps interest rate hike.



Unlike the Fed though, experts are anticipating that interest rates could go higher in the UK and potentially hit the 5% mark.



Across the pond, markets are now pricing in a 100% likelihood of a rate cut from the Fed by the end of the year, as inflation fell for the tenth consecutive month.



Central banks' persistent attempts to hold inflation back, even if it was stronger, has seen its relationship with portfolios and markets change dramatically in the past year, as James Baxter-Derrington explored in this week's Deep Dive.



According to Adrien Pichoud, chief economist and senior portfolio manager at Bank Syz, the shift for bonds managers has been especially transformative, as the effect of higher interest rates on cash means credit and duration risk were "no longer unescapable".

In case anyone hasn't yet clocked off for the long weekend

It seems inflation may not have met its destiny yet, and who will be defeated and who wins the war in the end is yet to be seen.



Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the need to tackle rising prices in order to get a grip on the cost-of-living crisis remains prevalent, despite the BoE no longer forecasting a recession.



When all is said and done (I know it's a different song, but the Waterloo lyrics are not bountiful), I just know that Napoleon did surrender, and now I am going to do the same to this week.

