Losing trust: The ebb and flow of investment trust sentiment

We all know that most things in the world of asset management are cyclical, and sentiment towards the sector can be added to that list.

In recent weeks the headline-grabbing news has been focused on governance at the largest trust in the sector, Scottish Mortgage, while more broadly the proposed combination of the wealth management division of Investec with Rathbones has highlighted the potential risk that ongoing consolidation poses to a sector where liquidity is becoming more of a focus.

In changing of the seasons we (investment) trust

Just two or three years ago, the sector was flying high, with investors favouring trusts for a number of reasons. The Woodford experience had highlighted the need for illiquid assets to be in a closed-end structure, and there is an irony that Scottish Mortgage is being described by some as the next Woodford.

Investors had also seen the benefit of being able to hold reserves by those more income-focused trusts versus their open-ended equivalents, allowing a smoother income profile when dividends fell off dramatically in 2020.

IPOs were also flying off the shelves, with everything from infrastructure to music royalties and space- focused private equity at the more niche end of the spectrum.

Governance concerns

Now, however, the Scottish Mortgage board spat has highlighted concerns around governance within the sector. There is a certain irony to this given, in my view at least, investment trusts are head and shoulders above their open-ended equivalents in this regard - although that is not to say all is well in the space.

We actively engage with the boards of all our key investment trust holdings, and it is fair to say some are held in higher regard than others. Without focusing too much on the specifics of this one trust, we do have a strong view on the tenure of board members, an area we would like all trust boards to limit to nine years.

More broadly, the other issues highlighted at Scottish Mortgage, whatever your view, are unhelpful to the sector as a whole.

Investment trusts have worst year since 2008

The combination of our peers Rathbones and Investec must represent a further challenge. Both are significant holders of investment trusts, and their combined assets will inevitably challenge their ability to invest in smaller trusts and may limit participation in even the largest trusts.

BH Macro, the hedge fund vehicle, appears to be the standout example, where the combined entity owns over 30% - normally the level at which a formal takeover might be required. Bearing in mind that the trust has a market capitalisation of around £1.7bn, this is no tiddler.

That may be the exception, but our own analysis shows several large trusts where the combined entity owns over 15%. The ability to add significantly would appear to be crimped, and for the sector that is a concern.

Size matters

There is a one clear message: growing the size of investment trusts is increasingly important, and so too are mergers such as those seen by JP Morgan Global Growth and Income. Interestingly, recent comments from market participants suggest there is a growing number of trusts investigating new options this year, so we will see whether that results in an increasing rate of change later in the year.

Of course, it is not only the investment trusts that are impacted by a merger such as Rathbones and Investec. The challenge of owning very large proportions of open-ended funds is a real one.

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

Some have gone down the route of sub-advised mandates, which in itself reduces the size of retail funds. We continue to have far too many open-ended funds in existence, and plenty are sub-scale. This potentially adds to that problem.

It has also been a fairly barren time for the IPO market, which has resulted in the space lagging open-ended funds in offering options for clients with a focus on responsible and sustainable investment. There are of course exceptions, and in areas such as renewables it has a strong presence.

While they remain an important option for investors in the UK, sentiment towards investment trusts will no doubt ebb and flow.

When we talk to boards, we are often surprised how few of our peers spend time engaging with them unless the sort of headlines produced by Scottish Mortgage are written. Ultimately, ensuring best practice in the space is to the benefit of all shareholders.

Nick Wood is head of investment fund research at Quilter Cheviot