Three reasons to be optimistic about the leisure space in 2023 (and beyond)

Pandemic changed attitudes to work

clock • 3 min read
Harry Heartfield (pictured) senior partner of Edition Capital
We are living through an age of increasing opportunities for leisure. Even in these challenging economic times, we are spending more money and time on leisure activities than ever before.

One hundred and fifty years ago, the average worker only had Sundays off. Now, as the campaign for a four-day work week continues to gather steam, it seems that we are witnessing a shift in attitude toward the work-life balance.

More and more, people are working to live, rather than living to work - and the leisure industry is reaping the benefits.

Here are just a few reasons for investors to be optimistic about the future of the leisure industry in the UK:

The long-term effects of Covid-19

The Covid pandemic has thinned the herd of leisure businesses. The companies that survived are not only more resilient to economic downturn, but they also have fewer established competitors and more room to grow within their niche.

The pandemic also fundamentally changed the relationship between landlords and hospitality businesses. This is apparent from the rising popularity of turnover leases, in which tenants pay a discounted base rent plus an additional "turnover" rent - an agreed upon percentage of the renter's gross turnover above a certain threshold. 

This arrangement means that it will be easier for businesses to expand, sharing risks and promoting growth even as we enter a rocky economic period.

What's more, landlords are increasingly willing to make CAPEX contributions for new site development, enabling leisure businesses to expand with less investment capital. Whereas in the past, an investment of £1m might lead to the opening of a single new site, the same investment could now lead to the establishment of two or three.

Cash-generative businesses

In our current, capital-constrained economy, it can be challenging to invest in spheres like tech, where start-ups often require large amounts of capital to maintain unprofitable growth.

Of course, when these businesses reach a certain size, the profits can be substantial. But such success is far from a sure thing, and it can often take years and enormous amounts of investment to achieve.

The leisure sector offers a unique opportunity to invest in established, cash-generative businesses that are already well on their way to being profitable.

This is particularly true in 2023, as cheaper investment valuations make the leisure space more accessible for investors.  

A change in consumer attitudes

In 2023, and in the decades to come, the increased purchasing power of millennials and gen Z is likely to spur further growth in the leisure industry. 

The reason for this is simple: they are the largest generational cohort in history, with 4.5 billion target customers globally. And, significantly, they place a far higher premium on experiential entertainment than their parents: 78% of Millennials would prefer spending their money on experiences rather than goods.

Stock Spotlight: Record profits help LVMH bag $500bn market value

This demographic shift might lead to diversification in the leisure industry, as well as growth. Paul Davies, research analyst and category leader at Mintel Group, indicated: "18-24 year olds are now as likely to take part in competitive socialising activities as they are to go to the pub for drinks."

We have seen positive proof of this trend in the success of Whistle Punks, an urban axe-throwing experience and Four Quarters, a retro arcade game themed experience. Founded in 2014, the business has rapidly spread to four different locations across England and plans to launch more venues in the next few years. 

Do not ignore the fastest-growing sector of the economy

It is an exciting time to invest in the leisure industry: the businesses that survived Covid, and especially the brands that target higher income individuals, are in a strong position to grow over the next few years, no matter what the economy throws at us. 

Oxford Economics, a world leader in global economic forecasting, predicts that the hospitality and leisure industries will be the fastest growing parts of the economy over the next five years.

As this trend toward leisure continues, who knows how much the sector will be worth?

Harry Heartfield is senior partner at Edition Capital

