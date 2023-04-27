Unicorns vs Dragons: Comparing two mythical beasts

Unicorn status is widely considered the gold-standard, given the likelihood of outsized returns that will come with such high valuations.

At the time when the term ‘unicorn' was first coined by Aileen Lee in 2013, billion-dollar valuations were as rare as the name suggests.

However, with 580 new unicorn companies in 2021 alone and 1,279 active unicorns as of April 2023 (Pitchbook), while still difficult to achieve, unicorns are now more commonplace.

While "hunting" unicorns is still part of a high-performing investment portfolio, there is a rarer beast that is often overlooked by investors which could be even more valuable.

Step forward, the dragon.

Returning the fund

A dragon is a business that, on exit, returns the entire value of the investment fund to the fund itself.

For example, a fund has invested £100m across 20 companies, with an equal £5m going into each company, in exchange for 20% equity. If one of those 20 companies exits for £500m, the fund will see a return of £100m from its 20% equity and therefore this single investment has returned the whole fund. With 19 investments remaining to provide upside.

That investment is a dragon.

So dragons beat unicorns?

As with anything, it depends. Not all dragons are unicorns, and not all unicorns are dragons.

The fundamental difference between a unicorn and a dragon - when it comes to assessing investment credibility - is that the unicorn label purely looks at the current valuation and fails to take into account the level and stage of investment - including whether the investment has provided cash returns or is still held by the investor - whereas a dragon is solely labelled based on the returns it has delivered.

While the company in the example above achieves a $500m exit valuation and therefore will not be a unicorn, the success of its growth and deliverance to investors provides more than paper returns and good dinner table conversation.

Unicorns are important and exciting, and for some investors (most likely early investors) they may be dragons multiple times over; however, it is important to understand the returns behind the logos, as in this scenario cash is king.

Are unicorns an endangered animal?

In response to the recent economic challenges, many investors and venture capital firms have been keeping their powder somewhat dry as they wait for a degree of market stability, whilst some private companies have seen their valuations drop significantly from the highs of 2021.

Pitchbook data shows that the peak of unicorn prolificacy was September 2021, where 63 new unicorns were created at a total valuation of $127.2bn.

However, driven by the change in market sentiment, the ‘birth-rate' of these high valued startups in recent months has reduced significantly, with just six unicorns forming at an accumulative value of $10.5bn in March 2023.

Flight to quality

While we have definitely seeing a shift in valuations over the past 12 months, this has proven to shape the market in a different way, with "growth at all costs" being replaced by "costed growth". The companies that have solid fundamentals and unit economics, profitability (or at minimum a clear path to profitability) will continue to receive interest and exciting valuations to match their progress.

These businesses, however, will be underpinned by metrics that are well equipped to enable a strong exit either to the public or private markets, and with it, provide strong cash returns to their investors.

In the tech world unicorns will always be more exciting - and publicly celebrated - than dragons; with current market conditions, there is a strong chance that investor sentiment will start to focus on the creation of dragons over headlines, and the LP investors into funds may be better off for this shift in focus.

Rich Abrahams is co-founder and CIO at Sprout