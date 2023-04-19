The risk-dampening powers of global bonds

The magnitude of the drawdowns in fixed income last year might have appeared alarming.

Maximum drawdowns in hedged global bonds in 2022 rivalled those seen in other asset classes which are traditionally considered riskier and more volatile than bonds.

But drawdowns in global fixed income markets should not distract investors from the crucial role that bonds can play as a volatility dampener in their portfolios.

The unravelling of duration risk

As major central banks instigated exceptional monetary stimulus measures in the wake of the global financial crisis, this helped to drive down short- and long-dated bond yields to historic lows, benefiting returns in investment-grade fixed income markets and riskier asset classes.

Sovereign and corporate debt issuers took advantage by locking in low rates and extending principle repayment through ultra-long bond issues, and investors in turn sought yield increasingly further out on the risk and maturity spectra.

As a result, duration risk - the sensitivity of a bond's price to changes in interest rates accounting for characteristics of the bond such as yield, coupon rate and maturity - steadily built up, as the chart shows.

Duration risk steadily built up - then rapidly unravelled

In 2022, this duration risk unravelled as global monetary conditions abruptly reversed and central banks ended bond purchasing programmes and raised policy rates.

This caused yields across fixed income sub-asset classes to rise. For investors, this led to magnified losses in bond markets on a scale normally associated with equities, with double-digit maximum drawdown percentages for most investment-grade fixed income categories - global bonds inclusive - as well as in most other major asset classes.

One important point to bear in mind here is that, with duration risk now significantly lower (and policy rates substantially higher) than investors have experienced for several years, the risk of similarly large drawdowns in global bonds is reduced.

But fixating on bond drawdowns in isolation also risks diverting investors' attention from one of the core reasons why many of them invest in fixed income in the first place.

Investors typically own bonds alongside other asset classes in portfolios, and most of them therefore prize the shock-absorbing qualities of fixed income - rather than holding bonds purely as a performance proposition.

Viewed through this lens, we believe that volatility - as measured by annualised standard deviation - is a more relevant measure of the recurrent risks facing long-term investors in global bonds than maximum drawdown, which is more associated with tail risk, or the risk of low-probability events.

Four graphs explaining... fixed income

Using volatility as a yardstick, hedged global bonds were one of the best tools in helping investors weather the turbulent markets of 2022 and act as a shock absorber relative to other asset classes in multi-asset portfolios.

When assessed according to volatility, there are few viable alternatives to hedged global bonds as a diversified portfolio building block to reduce portfolio risk, in our view.

In addition to providing investors cost-effective access to a diversified universe of nearly 30,000 underlying bonds, global hedged bonds had one of the lowest levels of volatility among major asset classes in 2022 during what was generally a volatile year for financial markets.

In 2022, hedged global bonds had a volatility of 5.8%, which compares favourably to the volatility profile of global all-cap equity markets (14.67%), which many investors are looking to hedge with global bonds. Elsewhere, broad commodity exposures had a volatility of 24.8%.

One reason that global bonds were able to offer investors relatively low volatility in an otherwise turbulent market environment was down to the global diversification between local bond markets as individual central banks responded differently to inflation and growth expectations in their respective markets as 2022 unfolded.

The importance of hedging global bonds

Overlaying a currency hedge to foreign-currency bonds also helped to dampen the volatility of global bond portfolios - an important feature given the relative high volatility of currencies, especially those which are highly correlated with the bond market in that country.

Exchange-rate volatility can amplify the volatility of overseas bond exposures when translated into an investor's home currency.

For example, if a particular foreign currency depreciates relative to an investor's home currency while bond prices in that foreign market fall, the decline translated into the investor's home currency will be larger.

Currency hedging overseas bond exposures back into the domestic currency can help bond investors to reduce volatility while maintaining returns.

After a tough 2022, we expect that fixed income investors are set for a brighter 2023.

And over the long term - thanks to their risk-dampening properties - hedged global bonds will remain an integral and enduring building block in multi-asset portfolios.

Viktor Nossek is head of investment and product analytics at Vanguard Europe