The UK's future as a destination for IPOs

These included artificial intelligence and quantum computing investment projects, a business expense programme, changes to research and development tax credits, and the confirmation of 12 regional investment zones.

The government also teased new reforms to increase the attractiveness of the London Stock Exchange for companies planning to list, with more specific details to be outlined in the 2023 Autumn Statement.

This is good news, yet in the meantime, it is helpful to understand why these changes are being considered and what is required to bring the LSE back into the spotlight.

Too little, too late?

The global IPO market bounced back after the pandemic, showing impressive growth in the first half of 2021 before sinking into a gradual decline for the rest of the year and into 2022, where the number of launched IPOs fell by nearly half compared to the previous year.

IPO activity could recover in 2023, but businesses and investors face clear market pressures, including higher interest rates, inflation and market volatility, not to mention a spate of recent regional bank failures.

In the UK, questions over Brexit and future economic stability are also on the minds of investors and dealmakers.

The downturn of UK IPOs is not helped by the comparative strength of the US IPO market.

The US can be a more attractive market for potential IPOs, given the volume of listing options and less onerous regulatory requirements.

The recent decision by one UK chip company to list in the US, despite a heavy lobbying effort from the UK government that included a pledge to modify rules, shows there is more work to be done to make UK listings attractive to the country's leading businesses.

M&A as an alternative growth strategy

With the IPO market continuing to struggle and no immediate remedy from the UK government, UK businesses are using alternative growth strategies.

For example, several new fintechs popped up during the pandemic to meet the demand for cashless transactions, yet, now with current market challenges, many of these same companies are consolidating and considering a merger or acquisition to ensure survival.

Given this, M&A, and not new public listings, will remain a priority for UK companies throughout 2023.

While the government's Spring Budget aims to solve the high inflation environment through tax policies, including a corporate tax increase, the UK still needs to do more to establish its future as a globally competitive and attractive IPO market.

One option the UK can pursue is to make its listing requirements less burdensome. Last year, the Financial Conduct Authority outlined plans to increase the UK's IPO attractiveness via the removal of the two-tiered approach for listings.

Instead, all listed companies would need to meet one set of criteria, ensuring fair listing standards for all companies.

Although this solution is yet to be implemented by the UK government, the UK's status as an IPO market would become considerably more attractive should a removal of tiering and listing requirements take place.

Another way to make the UK more attractive to companies going public is to provide tax incentives.

The introduction of tax relief for costs incurred in IPO exercises would be heavily advantageous to companies wishing to list, removing any further expenses, and reducing the fees associated with the UK market.

Until the UK takes these actions, the one-sided competition between listing in the US over the UK will only continue.

Merlin Piscitelli is CRO, EMEA of Datasite