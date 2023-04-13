Rising ESG risks and the role of D&O cover

Rising demands for action will likely increase pressure for more accountability, regulatory scrutiny and the backings behind this, such as data and frameworks which a company must adhere to.

Companies are now on the main stage, watched on by investors, research and ratings firms, activists, employees and regulators - all fundamental to the business.

And like any company, a strong and stringent policy must be implemented and led from the top-down, therefore a director's role can be a perilous one, if they are not prepared.

This growing momentum behind ESG means tighter regulation, scrutiny and reputational risk.

In fact, LSE research in 2022 found the number of climate change-related litigation cases has more than doubled since 2015 - there were some 800 cases filed throughout the period between 1986 and 2014, while more than 1,200 cases were filed in the last eight years alone.

If a director is faced with a lawsuit, it does not just impact their personal assets and role but wider, the reputation of the company faces irreparable damage.

From BNY Mellon's investment adviser division being fined $1.5m for misleading statements about its ESG investment work to the Group CEO of DWS stepping down following accusations of greenwashing, we are consistently seeing these types of cases come to fruition.

And ESG is only climbing higher up the board's agenda.

The UK has tightened up its requirements around disclosure requirements following amendments to the Companies Act 2006, applying to businesses with over 500 employees or with turnovers in excess of £500m.

Firms with either £36m annual turnover, £18m balance sheet total, or 250 employees are impacted by the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting, which requires disclosure on carbon and energy use. And as of this year, ESG reporting in the UK will be further accelerated by the Sustainable Disclosure Regime, implemented by the FCA and designed to tackle greenwashing in the investment market.

Growing scrutiny and tighter regulation means businesses need to be put their best foot forward and this means reviewing their internal practices, including insurance policies.

Directors' and Officers' (D&O) insurance provides valuable protection and liability coverage - vital in today's complex legal environment, which can be spurred by adverse news events. Moreover, the costs associated with lawsuits can be eye watering so D&O insurance can be the more cost-effective and efficient option.

However, given that we are currently going through the longest hard market to date and the risk environment is heightening, D&O insurance rates are set to further increase and cover will likely become more restrictive.

Therefore, businesses should review their D&O cover now, evaluating policy wordings and exclusions and ensure it is fit for purpose.

To do so, businesses need to be on top of their past, current and future potential risks.

ESG risks are not the only influencing factor, there is the UK's ongoing economic uncertainties and rising inflation as well as supply chain issues stemming from Brexit and the Ukraine/Russia war.

Additionally, increasing cyber-security risks means that if a business is attacked and employees' data is leaked, directors could be accused of mismanagement.

We found this risk to be especially prevalent when we surveyed businesses and found that they are 85% more likely to be a victim of a cyber-attack compared to four years ago.

In a heightened risk environment like this, a swathe of litigation against directors could be in the offing.

Mactavish's Claim Insurance Litigation Index showed that over the past decade, the number of insurance claims which resulted in being litigated in pursuit of a pay-out has tripled.

A claim may be refuted if it is felt the director had overstepped the boundaries of their role or failed to act quickly enough.

Therefore, it is not enough for businesses to rely on their current practices and policies alone.

Disclosure matters when taking out cover and steps should be taken to ensure that cover is as watertight as possible, as well as research around the insurer's track record in handling claims.

With the tide turning towards ESG and ongoing risks only gaining further momentum, directors will either sink or swim but when it comes to D&O cover, they should not assume it is the life raft they are looking for.

Bruce Hepburn is chief executive and founder of Mactavish