Why the shadow of 2008 banking culture still lingers

From a UK perspective, we can at least take heart from the fact that regulation enforced since has, broadly speaking, worked.

While Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was going belly up, the UK arm was sold to HSBC to ensure all UK tech start-ups (depositors) were protected without any risk to the taxpayer.

However, that is where the good news ends. One can of course blame certain bank business models and not having strong enough regulations.

The US arm of SVB probably should not have been regulated at a regional level in California. But ultimately, regulation is not the underlying issue.

The culture of risk assumption, which was at the heart of what happened in 2008, is still rife within certain pockets of the global financial sector.

At a big-picture level, banks in 2008 started bundling home loans back (mortgage-backed securities), before selling slices of those bundles to investors. The lenders had already given loans to borrowers with good credit, so they lowered their criteria. Out the window went a credit score of 620 and a downpayment 20%, and in came a credit score of 500 with no money down.

The man on the street, much like the SVB depositors, assumed the experts know what they were doing.

If a bank was willing to lend money to someone, that someone can afford it - right? Basically, everyone thought house prices would keep skyrocketing, before the unexpected happened - houses prices went down. You know the rest.

Fast forward to the last few weeks, and it would appear that certain financial institutions have fallen into a similar trap - only this time assuming that interest rates were going to remain at rock bottom indefinitely, as opposed to house prices continuing to rise.

This presents somewhat of an issue when, as they have done over the past year, interest rates rise sharply.

We all think about what rising interest rates means for our mortgages or house prices.

So, when interest rates go up, mortgage payments go up, and houses prices typically go down. But the same is true about debt markets more generally.

When interest rates go up, as they have done over the past year, asset prices (bonds) in general will fall and that has a knock-on-effect on the global investment community.

SVB is the second mini crisis underpinned by this - banks with big exposures to interest rate rises taking massive hits on their balance sheets which is then scaring the life out of investors.

This was also behind what happened to the pension fund community back in September.

The question now has to be: how many other institutions are exposed to bonds that are becoming less valuable due to the high-rate environment?

The answer, rather worryingly, is that nobody truly knows where the other pockets of risk currently reside in the system.

Similar SVB-style events will probably happen again, we just do not know when or to whom which is what is worrying central banks as they continue to put rates up to bring inflation down.

The only thing for certain is that the culture of risk assumption that underpinned 2008, while not prevalent within the really big institutions, is still dispersed within smaller pockets of the financial system.

The collapse of SVB shows we may see more black swans in a high-rate environment, especially if the adverse effect emerges in the underneath economy, if not on the surface yet.

