How businesses can become better trans allies

The trans and non-binary community has faced significant challenges when it comes to employment and workplace discrimination, especially as LGBTQ+ rights enter into the "culture wars" that spill over from politics into our lives.

Research has shown time and time again that trans people are more likely to experience job loss, workplace harassment and employment discrimination than their cisgender counterparts.

Trans Day of Visibility: How to make recruitment more inclusive

So it is vital that businesses that are committed to fostering inclusive and supportive workplace cultures, also commit to supporting the trans community.

Businesses that visibly support the trans community are promoting diversity and inclusion in their workplace.

By creating an environment that is welcoming and supportive of trans people, companies send a message to their employees that all people, regardless of their gender identity, are valued and respected.

This results in increased morale in teams, job satisfaction, and employee retention.

However, trans people face significant inequality in employment.

Trans people are more likely to be unemployed, and experience poverty, as a result of their gender identity.

Additionally, trans people are more likely to experience harassment and discrimination in the workplace, which can lead to decreased performance, job satisfaction, and may lead employees to leave the business.

By supporting the trans community, businesses can address these inequities and work towards creating a more just and equitable society, whilst also benefiting from the clear business case for diversity and inclusion.

Supporting the trans community is not only the right thing to do, but it can also have positive impacts on a business's bottom line.

Studies show that diverse and inclusive workplaces are more productive, innovative, and profitable than those that are not. Put simply, consumers expect businesses to align with their values, and vote with their feet decisively when it comes to supporting companies that do.

Asset managers emphasise commitment to trans employees

By creating a workplace culture that is welcoming and supportive of trans people, businesses can attract and retain top talent, as well as audience and market share, while doing the right thing in supporting their staff to be able to live and work authentically as their true selves.

So, it is clear why business should be a better trans ally. But how can businesses support the trans community? Here are four strategies that your business can implement:

Develop inclusive policies

Businesses should review their policies and procedures to ensure they are inclusive of trans people.

This may include updating dress codes to allow for gender expression, ensuring that health insurance policies cover trans healthcare needs, and making sure that all employees are aware of the company's non-discrimination policy.

Pronoun badges or adding pronouns to email signatures is a simple and easy way that companies can implement trans-inclusive behaviours into their workspaces.

It is also important to ensure that all staff are trained on how to approach trans people in the workplace, including responding to harassment and discrimination.

Provide support and resources

Companies can also provide support and use their resources to help trans people.

This can include creating trans-inclusive bathrooms and changing facilities, providing counselling services for people struggling with or exploring their gender identity, and offering flexible work arrangements for transitioning employees.

Additionally, businesses can offer education and training opportunities for staff to learn more about trans rights and how to be effective allies - at work, and outside of work.

Promote visibility and inclusion

Businesses can also promote the visibility and inclusion of the trans community in their workplace.

This can include displaying visible signs of support, such as trans pride flags or stickers, and encouraging employees to share their own experiences and perspectives.

Equally, the promotion of role models goes a long way.

Uplifting existing trans and non-binary voices in your workplace in a supportive way helps to encourage others to feel that they can be authentic about their own identity.

Whether it is nominating trans staff for awards, or hosting talks with them to share their journey, the impact is considerable.

Celebrate trans identity

Trans Day of Visibility is 31 March every year, and is an opportunity to recognise and uplift trans people, especially at a time when the community faces intense pressure from transphobic interests.

When people feel supported and safe, they are readier to achieve their full potential, and we all have a role to play in fostering that environment.

Adrien and Pierre Gaubert are co-founders of myGwork