Pulling up a seat for the new breed of retail investor

However, in recent years, we have seen an explosion of retail investors, who use DIY investing apps to hold shares in companies they are passionate about.

Retail investors now make up the majority of shareholders (the global average is currently 52% and rising) - this group is more important (and louder) than ever. The voice of the retail shareholder is growing and whilst individually they might only have five shares, collectively they have the power.

In 2023, companies must listen to this voice as it moves from a rumble to a roar on contentious issues such as the environment and executive pay.

Winning over the retail investor

It's been fantastic to see companies like BlackRock and Hargreaves Lansdown already taking steps to provide retail investors with more of a say in how companies are run by providing an option to proxy vote at AGMs.

However, businesses will need to move from baby steps to giant strides this year.

If businesses do not prioritise this group, they not only miss an opportunity to listen to diverse voices but could also have a revolt on their hands.

Winning over the retail investor means involving them in the crème de la crème of the IR calendar: the annual general meeting (AGM).

To do this, companies must continue to offer modern and inclusive options to attend AGMs and vote on important issues.

This means making sure every person can access the meeting by embracing hybrid technology.

Many shareholders have been excluded from AGMs in the past by meeting location, the time of day they are held or even accessibility issues.

Once you take away the barriers of how people get there, AGMs open up to a wider demographic who want their say at the most important meeting of the year.

Hybrid meetings are also good news for companies.

Driven by the adoption of hybrid, investor engagement at AGMs was up globally by 23.5% in 2022, and attendance is up by 12%.

As pandemic restrictions have eased, there may be a temptation to return to in-person meetings, but the hybrid format will be crucial to keeping investors engaged.

Why the AGM is like breaking into Fort Knox

However, despite the move to hybrid, there is an issue is flying under the radar in the industry: attending an AGM as a retail investor is like breaking into Fort Knox.

Despite the fact that 92% of UK retail shareholders are interested in attending an AGM, millions are unable to do so because they purchased shares through an intermediary and therefore are not registered directly as a shareholder.

This means many are simply unable to obtain the necessary paperwork to access the meeting.

Businesses have been lucky that these complexities have largely remained under cover. But a new generation of engaged investors are waking up to the complexities of the system.

A movement is needed from trading platforms, issuer, registrars and ultimately, legislative support to give retail investors their well-earned seat.

The future of investor relations

While a wider movement is needed to solve the barriers retail investors face, there are a powerful set of tools companies can use to better engage with this new breed of shareholder.

Our research shows that 85% of UK retail investors would value more information in advance of AGMs and over half of people (53%) have never been invited to an IR event.

A significant step businesses can make this year is increasing communications with retail investors, keeping them in the loop and up to date with company news and business developments. In 2023, many businesses are still sending out paper documents to investors.

In the modern era, documents informing shareholders of key information should be available as digital assets.

AGMs are the judgement day for many businesses and the industry cannot ignore the collective power of this group for much longer.

It is crucial that the roadblocks that stand between retail investors and the companies they own shares in are removed in 2023, otherwise, the vast majority of shareholders will remain locked out.

Peter Fowler is COO at Lumi