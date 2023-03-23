Diversity: Not of gender, but personality

It is a valid question. Gender is obviously a distinguishing factor between people and there are far fewer female portfolio managers than there are males.

If I join an investors' conference, I am often the reason the speaker needs to address us with "dear lady and gentlemen", which is likely followed by a comment about the only woman sitting in the audience - me.

Parker Review sets ethnic diversity targets for FTSE 350 boards

However, in my opinion, this is an opportunity to stand out. It is then up to me how to use this attention and make sure I am remembered for the right reasons later on. I would rather embrace being different than viewing myself as a victim.

The gender question is also relevant on another level. Connson Locke, professorial lecturer in management at the London School of Economics, observed that men - and leaders - are expected to be agentic: to be assertive, decisive and display a commanding authority.

Women, on the other hand, are expected to behave in what she terms as a ‘communal' manner demonstrating warmth, care, and sympathy. Given this discrepancy between the expectations of a leader and a woman, how can a woman look to integrate these two opposing manners?

An approach that I have adopted is to embrace the following three principles:

Self-awareness. Know who I am. It is me who needs to know how I would like to live my life and what my priorities are.

Self-confidence. Trust myself. Have the courage to express all my different traits and use them to the best of my abilities.

Humility and willingness to learn. Challenge myself. If I acknowledge my weaknesses, I have the ability to turn them into strengths. Jumping into cold water makes me stronger, allows me to broaden my skill set, and build expert power over time.

The diversity question

As a portfolio manager, I evaluate companies on a daily basis and decide on which ones to invest in. Diversity plays a part of my assessment process for every stock I review.

What do I mean by diversity here though? I do not just review the diversity/gender/race percentage of staff within companies, but try to assess the diversity of thought, background, and personality.

This is done by assessing the company on a more qualitative level and talking to a range of people within and outside of the company in question. In my experience, successful teams in all walks of life benefit from a diversity of perspectives which comes from a diversity of people.

The Big Question: 12 female investors on what is the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it?

I also evaluate how companies have been integrating (or not) diversity.

A company's culture plays a crucial role in success and this is why I value face-to-face meetings with the leadership team of a company so highly. It enables me to ask qualitative questions, foster a discussion, and read between the lines.

As Ginni Rometty, IBM's former chair and CEO, points out: "Diversity is a number, inclusion is a choice."

My conclusion

If we want success individually, as a company, and most importantly as a society, we have to value each individual for their specific merits and personality; it's not just a gender question. Appreciating others for who they are allows us to build stronger connections of trust, create more impactful teams, and establish companies that fulfil a higher purpose in society. A crucial task for women and men alike.

Melanie Merlo is senior fund manager at New Capital