What DE&I initiatives can teach us about neurodiversity

There is still a long way to go to make workplaces more inclusive and representative of society, particularly at senior management and board levels.

One area that has received relatively little attention to date is neurodiversity, a vastly underused talent pool that can make a significant contribution to improving diversity of thought. Between 15% and 20% of the population are estimated to be neurodivergent, yet unemployment in this group can run as high as 40%.

The UK government published a review of special education needs (SEN) in June 2022 and opened a consultation, seeking views on its proposals to help shape a new SEN system from parent carers, children and young people, professionals and other stakeholders.

Navigating the SEN system can be difficult for young people and their families.

My own experience of accessing support for my neurodivergent child has been fraught with obstacles: opaque systems, budget cuts, excessive bureaucracy, long waiting lists and little accountability. All this has long-term impacts on those affected.

Meanwhile, employers can do more to improve the recruitment, retention and progression of neurodivergent colleagues.

Yet many have little understanding of the key issues. In the meantime, it is "business as usual", putting pressure on neurodivergent employees to conform to conventional ways of working.

That places a mental health burden on individuals, holds them back in their careers and keeps them from performing at their best.

Several industry initiatives seek to help financial services firms adopt best practice, including the Diversity Project, Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity and Ambitious About Autism.

These offer members guidance, tools and community dialogue to raise awareness and understanding of neurodiverse colleagues' experience and needs, create a neuroinclusive culture and, for Ambitious About Autism, set up working opportunities for young people with autism.

Learning lessons

There is also much to be learned from other DE&I initiatives. The examples that follow look at what has worked and how this might be applied to accelerate neuro-inclusion.

The 30% Club - increasing board representation of women

Success : The 30% Club started in 2010 when the proportion of women on the boards of FTSE 100 companies was just 12%. This has now reached almost 40%, and the campaign has chapters around the world.

: The 30% Club started in 2010 when the proportion of women on the boards of FTSE 100 companies was just 12%. This has now reached almost 40%, and the campaign has chapters around the world. Strategy : The campaign targeted company chairs and CEOs to push through change, in their companies and by influencing others at a national level, including government. The third arm of the Club's approach is to grow the future female leaders pipeline through board-level initiatives, mentoring and executive education scholarships.

: The campaign targeted company chairs and CEOs to push through change, in their companies and by influencing others at a national level, including government. The third arm of the Club's approach is to grow the future female leaders pipeline through board-level initiatives, mentoring and executive education scholarships. Lessons: It reached out to company leaders to influence what goes on in their organisations and use their influence to improve policy and convince other firms to participate. It complemented this with practical initiatives to further the careers of neurodiverse employees.

10,000 Black Interns - paid internships for black students and graduates

Success : Created in 2020 with the aim of securing commitment from financial institutions to hire 1,000 black interns over the coming year, the initiative quickly expanded into other industries, with 10,000 paid summer internships for black students and graduates over the next five years.

: Created in 2020 with the aim of securing commitment from financial institutions to hire 1,000 black interns over the coming year, the initiative quickly expanded into other industries, with 10,000 paid summer internships for black students and graduates over the next five years. Strategy : The initiative connected black students and graduates to paid internships. It received pledges from companies, invited black students and graduates to apply, and matched applications with offers to send companies a shortlist of candidates.

: The initiative connected black students and graduates to paid internships. It received pledges from companies, invited black students and graduates to apply, and matched applications with offers to send companies a shortlist of candidates. Lessons: The initiative's co-founders hold C-level roles. It looks to build a similar combination of knowledge of recruitment processes and target companies and network, while employing a social media campaign. It is important that internships are paid so less well-off candidates can apply.

Change the Race Ratio - increasing ethnic minority representation at board and C-suite levels

Success : It was launched in October 2020 by the CBI and 13 founding businesses to support the Parker-Tyler Review. By February 2023, Change the Race Ratio had 110 signatories across 30 sectors, covering 590,000 employees. One year after launch, 70% of signatory companies had at least one board director from an ethnic minority background.

: It was launched in October 2020 by the CBI and 13 founding businesses to support the Parker-Tyler Review. By February 2023, Change the Race Ratio had 110 signatories across 30 sectors, covering 590,000 employees. One year after launch, 70% of signatory companies had at least one board director from an ethnic minority background. Strategy: The initiative asks members to make four commitments:

Set and publish targets for racial and ethnic minority representation on boards;

Set and publish targets for racial and ethnic minority representation at executive level and minus-one pipeline;

Publish a race action plan and ethnicity pay gap report within two years of joining;

Create an inclusive culture allowing talent to thrive.

Lessons: The campaign's fourth commitment focuses on recruitment and talent development to drive a diverse pipeline; data collection and analysis; fostering safe and transparent dialogue, with mentoring, support and sponsorship; and working with more diverse suppliers and partners.

While it may be premature to expect widespread neurodiverse representation at board and executive levels, it is possible to set ambitious targets in terms of data, recruitment and talent development, mentoring and working with diverse suppliers and partners.

What happens now?

The neurodivergent employment gap represents a huge pool of untapped skills and talent. By learning from other initiatives and including neurodiversity in ESG conversations, we can bring neurodiversity in from the cold.

As employers and investors, it matters that children with special educational needs and neurodivergent workers get the support they need to thrive in the classroom, the workplace and through to the boardroom.

Abigail Herron is global head of ESG strategic partnerships at Aviva Investors