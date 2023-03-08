The conversation among young women about investing is lively and growing

It has been almost a year since we partnered with peer-support movement, Money Movers - an organisation which seeks to enable more women to begin their investment journey and help inspire them to invest according to their sustainable values.

The gender investment and pension gap has been widely researched and recognised, and I was particularly struck by Boring Money's November 2022 data, which suggested that UK men have £599bn MORE than women in ISAs, investment accounts and private pensions.

I remember when the ii team sat down with Anneka Deva, the leader of Money Movers, who spoke so passionately about empowering more women to take control of their financial futures, and with such a straightforward idea.

Women coming together, in informal settings, to discuss money.

We are the UK's second-largest investment platform for private investors, and have around 120,000 female customers - that is bigger than some entire platforms.

But although we have seen huge growth in the number of female customers, the male/female ratio has remained stubbornly skewed towards men, even though we know our female customers more than hold their own in performance terms when they do invest.

Although very much a grass roots initiative, we think peer learning around investing is interesting, and this partnership with Money Movers felt like a practical approach to addressing the gender pension and investment gap.

ii is one of the Money Movers programme's founding partners, and the ideas and ambitions behind the growing project chime with long-standing campaigns ii has led around financial literacy and addressing the engagement gaps on key aspects of investing and personal finance.

As part of the partnership, Money Movers trained me up as a host, and I was tasked with running three sessions with my peers, and to then feedback on themes, questions, and action taken by the women who joined.

Hosts are encouraged to create a feeling of informality and openness, by asking its hosts to run their sessions in a relaxed setting. Think pub chat, not seminar. We chose a wine bar.

It is not about giving advice, but rather sharing open and honest conversations about how we as women think about money and our financial goals more broadly.

I think we often underestimate the sheer power of just having a conversation about money. This became even more apparent after hosting my sessions.

The genius of this programme is its simplicity. It shows you do not always have to reinvent the wheel to help drive meaningful long-term change.

I will be honest, going into the first session - I was nervous.

What if I have assumed people will be just as interested in these topics as I am, just because I am working in the industry?

I had visions of awkward faces around the table, long periods of silence, and an overall sense of tension.

Of course, I can only speak from my experience in this project, and therefore amongst my peers (women from the ages of 24-30s), but as soon as we began, my nerves dissipated.

The young women around me, some working in finance, but others working in completely different fields with, as they described ‘little to no know-how' on investment or personal finance, were ready and enthused to discuss a range of topics.

And, crucially - nobody was afraid to ask the questions that so many of us within this context are afraid to ask.

You know the ones; they are usually an acronym or a term that everyone uses, or nods to, without really knowing why it is necessary in the first place.

Lack of interest not an issue

One of the first exercises in the sessions involves ‘mapping out' one's finances - participants map out where their pension is, for example, and whether they have an ISA (and if so, what kind).

"Hold on - I can switch savings accounts that easily?" was asked over at one end of the table. "You are able to see what is actually in your pension?" exclaimed another. "How do I see what fees I am paying?" was also, unsurprisingly, a frequent question.

While I was frantically writing notes to try to keep abreast of the conversation that was flowing, one message came through loud and clear. The engagement gap does not appear to be due to a lack of interest; in fact, from my experience through this programme, it is quite the opposite.

Pensions stole a lot of the spotlight in our conversations. We are ten years on from auto-enrolment, but as so many pieces of ii research (such as our annual ii Great British Retirement Survey) shows, pensions remain an area with glaring knowledge gaps.

Many of the women in our sessions were actively trying to move their pension at that current time, or at least wanted to see what was in it.

Only one of 12 people involved knew that a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, existed.

"For those here who regularly invest - how did you get into it? And with markets so turbulent, how do you stop yourself from being discouraged?" another asked the table.

The power of long-term investing then becoming the key focus of the next session.

We spoke about compounding, time in the market rather than timing the market, and before we knew it, women were sharing stories of where their investments had bounced back and when holding tight and not panic selling paid off in the end.

Ultimately, trying to fit all of the themes, questions, and anecdotes into these sessions is a real challenge. But I see this as a great thing!

I walked away from each with a big smile on my face and the realisation that there is so much potential here, once we get people talking.

Women told me they found it ‘rewarding' to discuss finances and investments so openly with people their own age and in similar stages of life.

One commented, after just the first session, "I walked away from the session wanting to check my pension was investing the way I wanted - I could not even wait to get home, I started researching on the journey back."

Others commented they felt they were able to add value for the other women in the sessions from "the many hours I have pored over these topics, looking for accessible and engaging information".

Keeping the conversation going

The key is - the conversations did not stop there. They had a domino effect. They sparked WhatsApp groups and email chains where women shared education content, articles, and stories that may inspire others.

I cannot express enough how much further I think this simple, yet effective, programme can go. This is just within one year, and I am just one of the Money Movers 2022 host cohorts.

That means there are other groups of women, of different ages, having the same impactful conversations.

Peer-to-peer learning and support has clearly demonstrated its effectiveness in this context, and it is hugely encouraging to see that there is indeed an appetite to discuss finances and investment - which ii so vocally advocates in its work and educational content - and that overall, these conversations, if they continue to grow, could hold the key to narrowing that gender gap.

Camilla Esmund is PR manager at interactive investor