Why Europe is a good foil to the US

We get very little push back when we suggest to clients the days of ‘Big Tech' driving the returns of the global equity market are probably over. The regulator is coming, as their nefarious behaviour and costs to society are becoming more apparent, and they are already so big and dominant it is hard to see how they can deliver substantial growth from here. The law of large numbers is a powerful one. Not many will shed a tear when companies which turned our children's brains to mush with the ‘infinite scroll' to the benefit of a handful of multi-billionaires, get their comeuppance.

What is so surprising then, is how over-exposed clients' portfolios are to this area. Whether it is a geographical one, with most now operating to global benchmarks where perhaps 50-70% of equity portion is allocated to the US market which is heavily weighted to technology, or a stylistic one where there is still a preponderance of FAANG-like exposure through the large weighting to growth funds, the end client will see a disappointing return profile if ‘Big Tech' struggles over the coming cycle.

Looking through the windscreen as opposed to in the mirror, we see a blindingly obvious - and much more beneficial investment theme - which could be as dominating for returns as the FAANGs were in the previous cycle.

Decarbonisation, which according to the OECD, IEA and Goldman Sachs will cost $6trn per year just in green capex as governments, companies and consumers move to a more sustainable future, is transformative for so many businesses.

And for the European investor, that is where things get pretty interesting. Given the continent is world-leading in this area - having done it for longer, taken it more seriously and developed better technologies than anywhere else in the world - there is a good chance that decarbonisation does for European equity returns what smartphones, social media and free capital did for the US via the big tech sector.

Put another way, because of the specifics of the investment regime, companies such as Amazon were able to extract revenues from high streets and shopping centres across the world, and turn it into American shareholder value. Uber did the same with minicabs and taxis. Facebook and Google with advertising revenue; Netflix with national TV stations. Without this phenomenon, US equity returns would have been much more similar to the rest of the world.

The parallel for Europe for the next cycle is that our industrial and consumer companies will be able to take revenues and market share from whomever - governments, households and corporates - needs to decarbonise their activity. As we know, globally, that is everyone.

Stock picking will be key; not every industry will move at the same pace, some companies will find their technology obsolete but many more - in Europe at least - will see their outlook transformed. Luckily, again unlike the US, the average active fund beats the average passive fund consistently over the medium term, so using this insight to generate alpha should bear fruit. Are clients well prepared for this regime shift? It would appear not. European equities are at the largest ever discount to the US and amount to a measly 12% of global benchmarks. Anecdotally, many have spend a decade fretting about one crisis or another leaving most very underweight the region. If these companies start to deliver quarter after quarter, then year after year, of better-than-expected growth, which translate into rising stock prices, it will be painful indeed for many who are left behind in the so-called ‘winners' of yesteryear.

James Sym is head of equities and portfolio manager of the ES R&M European fund at River & Mercantile.