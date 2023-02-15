AIC: UK-focused investment trusts offer double discount

Nick Britton (pictured), head of intermediary communications at the Association of Investment Companies

Admittedly, opinions differ as to whether the UK's "Brexit discount" represents a compelling opportunity.

Research from Panmure Gordon shows that this discount has persisted, and indeed widened, since the vote to leave the EU in 2016.

This is true even if you adjust for the UK stock market's bias towards commodities and banks, and low weighting in tech.

But the bulls are gaining in confidence.

In our annual fund manager poll, more investment trust managers tipped the UK to outperform in 2023 than any other market.

Last week the FTSE 100 hit a record high, crowning a year of strong performance relative to other markets and the UK avoided a recession in Q4 (albeit by the narrowest of margins).

Admittedly, the stresses and strains in the UK economy are obvious to anyone - whether it is £5 tubs of butter, shops that have to close because they simply cannot get the staff, or waves of overlapping strikes so intense that they have to be mapped out in colour-coded calendars on news websites.

Its that age-old investment problem: waiting for more good news could mean that the best of the opportunity is missed.

For those who do scent a bargain, UK investment trusts offer a double discount.

Trusts in the UK All Companies sector trade at an average discount to their net asset value (NAV) of 10.2%.

Though this has narrowed marginally since the start of 2023, it is still not far off the levels we saw in the aftermath of the EU referendum and the first flush of the Covid pandemic.

It is a similar story for the UK Smaller Companies sector, where average discounts now sit at 10.3%.

The UK Equity Income sector is a bit different.

It has an attractive yield (3.9%) and many of its constituents pay dependable dividends: such as City of London, with an unbroken 56-year stretch of raising payouts to shareholders, or JPMorgan Claverhouse, which recently celebrated 50 years of consecutive annual increases.

Higher interest rates do not appear to have dented the relative appeal of these companies.

The sector trades at an average discount of just 3.2%, little changed from one year ago.

Bargain hunters who do not need the income may be tempted by trusts that look beyond the FTSE 100, where there is arguably more recovery potential.

Jean Roche, manager of Schroder UK Mid Cap, says mid caps tend to outperform large caps strongly after periods of underperformance.

Her top ten holdings are forecast to grow sales 12.6% this year and 5% next year, way ahead of those gloomy GDP forecasts.

Her own trust trades at a 9.8% discount to its NAV.

Jonathan Brown, manager of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies thinks technology and growth stocks are starting to look more attractive.

Generally, he is a fan of cyclicals, which he says are trading at historically low valuations. His trust trades at a discount of 11.4%.

Alex Wright's Fidelity Special Values has quite a following, being the best-performing trust in the UK All Companies sector over ten years with a 172% return.

He sounds a warier note, being cautious about housebuilders and other debt-dependent sectors.

He favours banks and life insurers.

Despite the trust's relative popularity, it still trades at a 7.9% discount, significantly wider than its average discount of 2.4% since the EU referendum.

We should be careful not to overdo the optimism.

A wide discount can always widen further.

It can take time for it to revert to the mean.

It is also important to understand whether there might be reasons for a discount that are specific to an investment trust, such as being small and thinly traded, or having some exposure to private companies.

But for shrewd buyers, there are bargains to be had.

Anyone who thinks the UK stock market offers value should consider buying them at a double discount within an investment trust.

Nick Britton is head of intermediary communications at the Association of Investment Companies