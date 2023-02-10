Pensible pence: The outlook for sterling in a fragmenting world

Despite the tumult, on a broad trade-weighted basis, sterling has now recovered the losses associated with the Truss-Kwarteng regime and has even shown recent strength against the US dollar.

Relative interest rates have always played an important role in driving day-to-day currency movements, and these will continue to support the value of sterling in the short term.

The persistence of high inflation and stronger-than-expected growth means the Bank of England will likely have to keep interest rates higher than current market expectations.

Underlying labour market dynamics support this assessment.

UK narrowly avoids recession but 'flatlining' economy raises concerns

Private sector wage growth is currently running at 7.2%, but the wage settlements for public sector employees may be higher than that and may in turn provide a further boost to the private sector.

The minimum wage is due to rise by 10% in April which will continue to drive inflation.

These factors suggest the 4.3% peak for bank rate currently priced in by markets could be too low, and that higher rates will have to be maintained until the labour market shortages characterising the UK economy are addressed.

Of course, the housing market will continue to constrain the extent to which the Bank of England can increase interest rates.

But so far it has proved more resilient than anticipated, given the marked changes to mortgage rates since tightening began.

Although inflationary pressures in the US and Europe are not dissimilar, we expect increases in short-term interest rates relative to market expectations to be greater in the UK than for either of its major competitors.

Looking forward, it seems likely the medium-term equilibrium value of sterling is significantly lower than its current price.

Purchasing power indices provide a mixed picture.

Measures using consumer prices make sterling look expensive, while producer prices make sterling look better value.

As the UK is no longer a manufacturing-led economy, consumer prices may be the better guide.

These factors, against a backdrop of an overheated economy with a large current account deficit, suggest a less positive outlook for sterling.

Brexit turmoil

One of the most important features of the UK landscape to weigh on the value of the currency is Brexit.

With protectionism on the rise, being outside a large trading bloc is increasingly perilous, and negotiating strong trade deals will be more challenging.

The outlook for productivity is problematic, and in the medium term could negatively impact on the value of sterling.

This phenomenon is not new: UK productivity has been relatively poor for a decade.

BoE's Bailey predicts 'powerful downward forces' will rein inflation in

With a lack of capital investment and weak growth prospects, a meaningful recovery is unlikely.

The political environment for investment is also poor: higher corporate taxes and unanticipated windfall taxation are unlikely to promote further investment.

The macroeconomic environment poses a particular threat to financial services, where the UK currently enjoys a comparative advantage. Although unquantifiable, a background of QT rather than QE looks less helpful to financial services.

In addition, the European Commission has expressed a strong desire to relocate parts of financial services currently located in London to the eurozone - which would further reduce the UK's financial services footprint.

Back to work

A final threat to productivity is continued working from home.

The size of the issue is greater in the UK than in Europe, where the share of London workers returning to the office is markedly below that of European cities.

The exact effects are difficult to decompose, but our observation is that there is little doubt that working from home has an impact on productivity.

The next general election is approximately 15 months away and will soon enter thinking about the currency.

Labour, the favourite to win, is presenting a centrist programme but there could be concern that Labour will run from the centre but govern from the left.

At a minimum, the taxation of ‘non-doms' looks sure to change, and while the impact is difficult to quantify, it is unlikely to be sterling positive.

If Labour does not win a clear majority, and relies on support from the Scottish Nationalist Party, the political uncertainty could also impact the value of sterling.

Some upsides

There are some points of light. Notably, the UK continues to be a centre for research, culture, and scientific development.

The country has some of the world's finest universities, which gives significant advantages - particularly in biotechnology - and continues to attract good minds.

Nevertheless, our view is that while relative interest rates may see sterling trade higher in the short term, the fundamental outlook is one where we anticipate medium-term weakness.

However, it is important to remember that currency valuation is as much a relative pursuit as an individual one, so the ultimate outcome will - at least in part - depend on the fortune of our competitors. We will continue to follow this spectacle with great interest.

Peter Spiller is founder, chief investment officer and co-manager and Emma Moriarty is investment analyst at CG Asset Management