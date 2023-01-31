India remains resilient amid slower global growth in 2023

China's pivot away from its zero-Covid policy could lead to an increase in "revenge spending" in the initial phase of economic reopening.

A recovery in Chinese growth could spur growth in Asia as well, given it is the largest driver of economic activity in the region.

The Middle East is also experiencing an upturn in consumption due to the spill over from high energy prices.

Brazil, Chile and Indonesia have paused or scaled back interest rate hikes.

This could revive consumption and spur economic growth as inflation slows.

Given the prospects for an earnings recovery in EMs, with China likely leading the way, there may be better times ahead for investors.

The global growth outlook, however, remains challenging, which could impact many EMs.

Economies with greater focus on domestic demand, such as India and Brazil may be better placed to weather the slowdown in global growth.

India remains a bright spot amid the challenging outlook for global growth.

The IMF forecasts the country's GDP growth will exceed all emerging and developed economies in 2023, at 6.1% versus 4.4% for China, 1.0% for the U.S. and 0.5% for the euro area.

India's growth is supported by several catalysts, including a rising middle class, a potential surge in manufacturing output, and demand for talent in the IT sector.

The region's manufacturing sector is gaining significant momentum, which has attracted investors looking to diversify from China. Riding on the China +1 Strategy, where global manufacturers set up production bases in countries in addition to China, India has seen positive results including investments from Foxconn and Wistron in recent years.

The rise of India as a manufacturing hub also extends to new industries and products.

India was one of the better performing markets in 2022.

This was driven by resilient earnings growth, supported by a recovery in domestic consumption, as well as the availability of cheaper energy, relative to other EMs.

Corporate earnings are expected to continue to grow.

Recent declines in commodity prices bodes well for inflation, and unlike other markets the outlook for labour and service inflation is muted.

Longer term-fundamentals for India remain robust given increasing penetration of consumer goods, the growing formalisation of the economy, and a stable government.

India is home to companies with exposure to long-term secular growth themes including digitisation and premiumisation.

It also offers access to growing companies leveraging its consumption and infrastructure.

Such robust growth prospects are reflected in valuations, which trade at premiums compared to other EMs.

We remain selective in companies we invest in, focusing on those where share prices are at a discount to our estimate of their intrinsic worth.

As macro headwinds persist, it will be important to seek out emerging markets with resilient economies and companies, and India stands out as one such market.

Chetan Sehgal is lead portfolio manager on the Templeton Emerging Markets investment trust (TEMIT)