India remains resilient amid slower global growth in 2023

Positive IMF forecast

clock • 2 min read
Chetan Sehgal, lead portfolio manager, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment trust (TEMIT)
Image:

Chetan Sehgal, lead portfolio manager, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment trust (TEMIT)

As we enter 2023, many emerging markets are showing promise.

China's pivot away from its zero-Covid policy could lead to an increase in "revenge spending" in the initial phase of economic reopening.

A recovery in Chinese growth could spur growth in Asia as well, given it is the largest driver of economic activity in the region.

The Middle East is also experiencing an upturn in consumption due to the spill over from high energy prices.

Brazil, Chile and Indonesia have paused or scaled back interest rate hikes.

Stock Spotlight: ICICI Bank piques interest of EM managers

This could revive consumption and spur economic growth as inflation slows.

Given the prospects for an earnings recovery in EMs, with China likely leading the way, there may be better times ahead for investors.

The global growth outlook, however, remains challenging, which could impact many EMs.

Economies with greater focus on domestic demand, such as India and Brazil may be better placed to weather the slowdown in global growth.

India remains a bright spot amid the challenging outlook for global growth.

The IMF forecasts the country's GDP growth will exceed all emerging and developed economies in 2023, at 6.1% versus 4.4% for China, 1.0% for the U.S. and 0.5% for the euro area.

India's growth is supported by several catalysts, including a rising middle class, a potential surge in manufacturing output, and demand for talent in the IT sector.

The region's manufacturing sector is gaining significant momentum, which has attracted investors looking to diversify from China. Riding on the China +1 Strategy, where global manufacturers set up production bases in countries in addition to China, India has seen positive results including investments from Foxconn and Wistron in recent years.

The rise of India as a manufacturing hub also extends to new industries and products.

India was one of the better performing markets in 2022.

This was driven by resilient earnings growth, supported by a recovery in domestic consumption, as well as the availability of cheaper energy, relative to other EMs.

Capitalising on the EM fintech revolution

Corporate earnings are expected to continue to grow.

Recent declines in commodity prices bodes well for inflation, and unlike other markets the outlook for labour and service inflation is muted.

Longer term-fundamentals for India remain robust given increasing penetration of consumer goods, the growing formalisation of the economy, and a stable government.

India is home to companies with exposure to long-term secular growth themes including digitisation and premiumisation.

It also offers access to growing companies leveraging its consumption and infrastructure.

Such robust growth prospects are reflected in valuations, which trade at premiums compared to other EMs.

We remain selective in companies we invest in, focusing on those where share prices are at a discount to our estimate of their intrinsic worth.

As macro headwinds persist, it will be important to seek out emerging markets with resilient economies and companies, and India stands out as one such market.

Chetan Sehgal is lead portfolio manager on the Templeton Emerging Markets investment trust (TEMIT)

Related Topics

More on Emerging markets

Sara Moreno of the PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity fund
Emerging markets

Capitalising on the EM fintech revolution

Many have no bank account

Sara Moreno
clock 31 January 2023 • 4 min read
Partner insight: Why we're keeping a low exposure to emerging markets
Emerging markets

Partner insight: Why we're keeping a low exposure to emerging markets

EM is a diversifier but there’s too much uncertainty

Dan Ivascyn, Group CIO at PIMCO
clock 23 January 2023 • 1 min read
In the year to the end of November 2022, the MSCI Emerging Markets index was down 17.4%, while the MSCI World index lost 10.86%.
Emerging markets

Deep Dive: Signs of relief for EM equities despite looming growth slowdown

Wide returns dispersion across economies

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 January 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Former Allianz fund manager accuses firm of double-crossing - reports

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

M&G Wealth unveils investment app

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot