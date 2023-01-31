Where will the funds flow in 2023?

Nataline Terry, head of distribution UK and Ireland at T. Rowe Price
Following a brutal year for bond markets, yields have climbed to the most attractive levels since the GFC, which is driving increased investor interest in the asset class.
However, with continued policy tightening and deteriorating market liquidity, expectations are for ongoing fixed income turbulence. This is why many investors are currently seeking solutions able to actively move across the entire fixed income universe, as well as dynamically manage duration.
Here, we are seeing strong demand for our Dynamic Global Bond strategy. As for equities, true active strategies are witnessing demand, including contrarian growth and value opportunities within emerging markets.