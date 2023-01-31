Where will the funds flow in 2023?

Rob Hall, head of UK wholesale distribution at PGIM Investments

With rates now higher, we believe that bonds have naturally become more attractive and this has set the stage for a reallocation back into the market. We are already witnessing increased demand for strategies managed by PGIM Fixed Income – particularly within investment grade and high yield credit.





As for equities, fundamentals are better than what stock prices currently imply. As optimism returns, investors will be looking for managers able to take advantage of secular growth trends – in areas like luxury consumer spending and auto disruption, as well as emerging themes like fintech in Latin America.