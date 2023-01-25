A UK small cap bounce back?

Interminable Brexit negotiations, the pandemic, and prime ministers who leave their role with machine gun-like rapidity, have all combined to make many of us feel as though we're living in a banana republic.

Our equities market has not fared much better, with London-listed businesses mirroring the sense of gloom hanging over the country.

UK stocks have performed sluggishly relative to other major markets over the past decade.

Looking at the ten years to the end of 2022, annualised total returns for the MSCI UK All Cap index were 6.28%, or about half of the 12.67% annualised total returns delivered by the MSCI World All Cap index.

Valuations continue to linger below global peers.

According to Yardeni Research, UK companies were trading lower than the US, Europe, Japan and emerging markets on an average forward price-to-earnings basis in mid-January.

There are arguably completely justifiable reasons for this.

On a market cap basis, the UK is heavily weighted towards sectors like energy, mining and banking, which are not likely to attract high valuations.

In contrast, technology only makes up a little over 1% of the market cap weighting in the FTSE 350 index.

Over the past 12 months, as value has come back into play and investors have moved more into financials and commodities businesses, this has not been such a problem.

However, it is still hard to see these businesses attracting much excitement over the long-term.

Other factors are at play though and they are worth considering because they do not have much connection to fundamentals.

One is that pension funds, particularly maturing defined benefit schemes, have reallocated to fixed income and out of equities, so they do not find themselves unable to meet their liabilities.

As Schroders head of research Duncan Lamont noted in a report published at the end of 2020, fixed income constituted 9% of pension fund portfolios in 1993.

When the report was published that proportion had risen to 60%.

They have also upped their allocations to overseas equities and private assets.

The Pensions Policy Institute released a report in March 2021 showing the average split in defined benefit schemes between private assets, overseas equities and UK equities from 2008 to 2020.

Over that period the proportion in private assets rose from 0% to 17.7% and in overseas equities the increase was from 51.6% to 69%.

Individual investors have undergone similar changes.

Looking at ONS data, the average house in the UK costs more than 8x the average salary - about half of what was the ‘norm' from the early 1950s through to 2000 - meaning people have to divert more of their savings to a housing deposit.

Like pension funds, money they do put into equities has started to move overseas.

For example, the Investment Association found that open-ended funds focused on the UK accounted for 39% of the sector's total AUM in 2005 but that had fallen to 14% in 2021.

Share prices are ultimately driven by supply and demand. In the UK's case, domestic demand has shrunk substantially over the past three decades and, although the level of foreign investment has picked up in that time, it is plausible the lower valuations we see in the UK are partly being driven by these dynamics.

Arguably this is even more pronounced in the small cap space, which is already under researched and subject to less institutional demand due to liquidity constraints faced by large managers.

And yet UK small caps are arguably more attractive than their larger peers. Technology companies, for example, make up 13% of the FTSE AIM All Share Index.

Performance has historically been strong too.

Research from Kepler Trust Intelligence analyst Nicholas Todd produced this month shows, annualised performance for UK small caps has typically been superior compared to larger peers over the long-term.

For investors in closed-ended funds there are arguably some interesting opportunities in the sector as a result, which have been compounded by widening discounts. For example, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies (IPU) is trading at a nearly 15% discount as of 20 January.

Discounts seem to have widened across the small cap space due to fears about a recession and the likelihood that this will have a more severe impact on smaller businesses.

However, IPU's managers were already starting to factor in the potential for inflation and a recession prior to the end of 2021 - and trying to ensure their holdings had the quality to still perform well in that environment.

It is far from clear whether the market has bottomed out but it means that we are at an interesting juncture for investment trusts focused on smaller UK companies.

Already unloved and having taken a battering last year, investors also have the additional cushion of widened discounts in the sector.

'Lies have short legs' is a proverb usually used in a negative sense but it may apply here in a more positive light.

Much of the UK's underperformance may be being driven by sentiment and market dynamics, as opposed to company fundamentals.

The former two forces can drive markets in either direction temporarily but it is usually the latter which comes out as the winner in the end.

David Kimberley is an investment trusts writer at Kepler & Partners