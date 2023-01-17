Biodiversity COP15: How can investors support biodiversity commitments?

After many delays and rescheduled attempts, COP15 finally took place at the end of 2022, with its members congregating in Montreal, Canada.

The agenda focused on biodiversity and the human-centred threats to it.



Members decided to not only halt these negative impacts but attempt to reverse the biodiversity loss by 2030 in a landmark agreement, formalising the Global Biodiversity Framework.



Targeting a global level of impact, five experts broke down what investors and the asset management industry can do to help achieve the 21 targets and ten milestones that have been laid out.

